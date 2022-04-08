Aintree Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Saturday 9th April

The Aintree Grand National Festival concludes on Saturday 9th April with some top-notch racing – it’s Grand National Day! We’ve three Grade One contests in the Mersey Novices’ Hurdle, Maghull Novices’ Chase and Liverpool Hurdle, but really only about one race this Saturday – the Randox Grand National.



So, to get you in the mood we pick out our best four bets at the Aintree Grand National Festival on Saturday (9th April 22) that you can stick into your Aintree Lucky 15 bet slips.

Aintree Lucky 15 Tips – Saturday 9th April 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Aintree Lucky 15 bet slip.

EDWARDSTONE @ 7/10 with 888Sport – 3.00 Aintree



Bolted up in the Arkle Chase last time out at the Cheltenham Festival and with horse that ran in that race often doing well here, then this Alan King runner will be a popular pick here. Is quite old for a Novice Chaser at 8, but is clearly using his experience well and is also a course winner over hurdles here at Aintree. Clear top-rated in the field and this looks slightly easier than the Arkle.

FLOORING PORTER @ 7/4 with 888Sport – 3.35 Aintree



Another recent Cheltenham Festival winner that’s back for more. Put in another top display from the front last time to land the Stayers’ Hurdle and on this flatter track could be even harder to peg back. Had Thyme Hill 2 3/4 lengths back last time too so expected to have that one’s measure again here and off a rating of 164 is the highest in the race.

SHAN BLUE @ 5/2 with 888Sport – 4.15 Aintree



Would have won the Charlie Hall Chase earlier this season – but for falling late on with the race in the bag. Connections have taken their time with him since but returned in the Ryanair Chase last time. Down the field that day, but this drop into a handicap and with that run being his first for 4 1/2 months can improve for that.

SNOW LEOPARDESS @ 17/2 with 888Sport 5.15 Aintree



This popular grey mare has risen up the ranks this season and took well to the Grand National fences back in December when winning the Becher Chase. Has since won well at Exeter and gets in here carrying just 10st 9lbs in weight. Top jockey in Aidan Coleman to ride, who is looking for his first win in the race, and being that he often likes to race up with the pace can hopefully stay out of trouble up top.

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

