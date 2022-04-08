Aintree Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Saturday 9th April

The Aintree Grand National Festival concludes on Saturday 9th April with some top-notch racing – it’s Grand National Day! We’ve three Grade One contests in the Mersey Novices’ Hurdle, Maghull Novices’ Chase and Liverpool Hurdle, but really only about one race this Saturday – the Randox Grand National.
So, to get you in the mood we pick out our best four bets at the Aintree Grand National Festival on Saturday (9th April 22) that you can stick into your Aintree Lucky 15 bet slips.
Bet £5 Get £20 In Grand National Free Bets
Bet £5 Get £20 In Grand National Free Bets
Aintree Lucky 15 Tips – Saturday 9th April 2022
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Aintree Lucky 15 bet slip.
EDWARDSTONE @ 7/10 with 888Sport – 3.00 Aintree
Bolted up in the Arkle Chase last time out at the Cheltenham Festival and with horse that ran in that race often doing well here, then this Alan King runner will be a popular pick here. Is quite old for a Novice Chaser at 8, but is clearly using his experience well and is also a course winner over hurdles here at Aintree. Clear top-rated in the field and this looks slightly easier than the Arkle.
FLOORING PORTER @ 7/4 with 888Sport – 3.35 Aintree
Another recent Cheltenham Festival winner that’s back for more. Put in another top display from the front last time to land the Stayers’ Hurdle and on this flatter track could be even harder to peg back. Had Thyme Hill 2 3/4 lengths back last time too so expected to have that one’s measure again here and off a rating of 164 is the highest in the race.
SHAN BLUE @ 5/2 with 888Sport – 4.15 Aintree
Would have won the Charlie Hall Chase earlier this season – but for falling late on with the race in the bag. Connections have taken their time with him since but returned in the Ryanair Chase last time. Down the field that day, but this drop into a handicap and with that run being his first for 4 1/2 months can improve for that.
SNOW LEOPARDESS @ 17/2 with 888Sport 5.15 Aintree
This popular grey mare has risen up the ranks this season and took well to the Grand National fences back in December when winning the Becher Chase. Has since won well at Exeter and gets in here carrying just 10st 9lbs in weight. Top jockey in Aidan Coleman to ride, who is looking for his first win in the race, and being that he often likes to race up with the pace can hopefully stay out of trouble up top.
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
Bet £5 Get £20 In Grand National Free Bets
Bet £5 Get £20 In Grand National Free Bets
More Aintree Festival Betting Tips
- Best Grand National betting sites
- Grand National betting offers
- How To Watch The 2022 Grand National
- 2022 Grand National Runners and Riders
- Best 2022 Grand National Offers
- How To Bet On The 2022 Grand National
- What Time Is The 2022 Grand National
- 2022 Grand National Trends and Stats
- Grand National – Each-way betting explained
- Grand National – Extra Place Best bookies
- Best 2022 Grand National Offers for Existing Customers
- Grand National Results (Past and Present)
Bet £5 Get £20 In Grand National Free Bets
Bet £5 Get £20 In Grand National Free Bets
How does a Lucky 15 work?
A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.
For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.
Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides:
- Best Grand National betting sites
- Grand National betting offers
- How To Watch The 2022 Grand National
- 2022 Grand National Runners and Riders
- Best 2022 Grand National Offers
- How To Bet On The 2022 Grand National
- What Time Is The 2022 Grand National
- 2022 Grand National Trends and Stats
- Grand National – Each-way betting explained
- Grand National – Extra Place Best bookies
- Best 2022 Grand National Offers for Existing Customers
- Grand National Results (Past and Present)
Bet £5 Get £20 In Grand National Free Bets Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet £25 Matched First Bet Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins 50% first deposit bonus up to £50 Bet £10 and Get a £20 Surprise Bet Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet Bet £25 Get £36 In Free Bets Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet Bet £10 Get £15 Free Bet Deposit £20 Get £20 Free Bet Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £5 Get £20 In Grand National Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
£25 Matched First Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
50% first deposit bonus up to £50
Bet £10 and Get a £20 Surprise Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £25 Get £36 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £15 Free Bet
Deposit £20 Get £20 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets