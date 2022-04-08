Rachael Blackmore Rides at Aintree: Confirmed Grand National Festival Day 3 Rides

After yet another successful Cheltenham Festival for Rachael Blackmore, horse racing fans are chomping at the bit to find out which horses she is riding on each day of the Grand National Festival. Look no further. Here are Rachael Blackmore’s confirmed rides for Day 3 at Aintree.

Blackmore’s two horses run in Grade 3 contests on the final day of the Grand National Festival. They each have claims in competitive and absorbing races around the famous Aintree circuit. Let’s take a look at Rachael Blackmore’s three Day 3 rides here.

Rachael Blackmore Day 3 Aintree Rides

Emitom – EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) (1.45)

Rachael Blackmore’s first ride of the final day at Aintree on Grand National Saturday comes in the opening Handicap Hurdle where she takes the ride on Emitom for Warren Greatrex.

One of the outsiders for this Grade 3 Handicap, however the last few races he has finished have been impressive. Bar being pulled up on his last outing at Haydock in February, the 8-year-old has two second place finishes either side of a third place finish.

If Blackmore can keep him travelling nicely until the final few furlongs, Emitom could have any chance of landing punters some each-way money here. Will need to run a near perfect race but we all know Rachael Blackmore is more than capable of doing that.

Back Emitom @ 16/1 with Bet UK in the 1.45 EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Minella Times – Grand National Handicap Chase (Grade 3) (5.15)

This time around it looks like it could a lot tougher for Minella Times, as he hasn’t completed a full race since Aintree last year, falling and pulling up respectively.

However, you can never write off a previous winner, especially one with one of the best jockey’s in the sport on it’s back in Rachael Blackmore. This Henry De Bromhead trained gelding horse tops the weights for the 2022 Grand National and will have to carry 11st 10lbs this time around.

This is 15lbs (over a stone) heavier than he travelled last year in his maiden Grand National victory, which makes the task even more difficult for this JP McManus owner horse.

It would be some achievement if Blackmore could make it two successive Grand National victories, and you certainly cannot put it past her in the form she is in.

Back Minella Times @ 12/1 with Bet UK in the 5.15 Randox Grand National Handicap Chase

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Rachael Blackmore’s three rides on Day 3 of the Grand National Festival at Aintree

1.45 EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle – Emitom @ 16/1 with Bet UK

@ 5.15 Grand National Handicap Chase – Minella Times @ 12/1 with Bet UK

Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides: