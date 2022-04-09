Newsboy Grand National Tip | Aintree Best Bets For Day Three

This Saturday it’s the final day of the Aintree Grand National Festival – and that means one thing – Grand National Day. Some top races, including the Grade One Liverpool Hurdle, but it’s all about the Grand National today. So, let’s see what leading horse racing tipster – Newsboy, from the Mirror newspaper, is tipping at Aintree and what his Grand National best bet is.



Here’s what leading horse racing tipster – Newsboy (from the Mirror Newspaper) – is showcasing as his best horse racing bets on Grand National day (9th April 22).

Newsboy Grand National Tips – Saturday 9th April 2022



Newsboy’s Grand National Tips

5.15 Aintree: Grand National 1-2-3-4

ENJOY D’ALLEN @ 14/1 with BetUK – Ran well over hurdles last time out at Leopardstown to protect his chase mark. Looks a typical Grand National sort that represents last year’s winning owner.

ECLAIR SURF @ 16/1 with BetUK – Second to last week’s Scottish National winner so that form has been boosted. Expected to stay the trip well and just 10-6 to carry.

KILDISART @ 35/1 with BetUK – Won at this meeting in 2019. Had his problems since, but returned last time with a fair 4th at Newbury. Expected to be better for that run and we know he likes it here at Aintree.

LONGHOUSE POET @ 14/1 with BetUK – Irish raider that is a classy sort on his day. Ran over a trip too short last time at Navan so the return to a longer trip will suit.

Newsboy Aintree Horse Racing Tips

1.45 Aintree – MASTER DEBONAIR @ 25/1 with BetUK

2.25 Aintree – WALKING ON AIR @ 4/1 with BetUK

3.00 Aintree – EDWARDSTONE @ 8/15 with BetUK

3.35 Aintree – FLOORING PORTER @ 13/8 with BetUK

4.15 Aintree – OSCAR ELITE @ 1321 with BetUK

6.20 Aintree – ERNEST GRAY @ 4/1 with BetUK

Note: Odds are subject to change

Grand National Trends To Help You Find The Winner

With over 180 years of history, the Grand National is a race with a lot of back stories. Therefore, it’s also a contest that many key Grand National trends have built up – meaning we can look back a recent results and find the best profiles of past Grand National winners.

For example – the last horse aged 7 to win the Grand National was in 1940, while the last six Grand National winners were aged either 8 or 9 years-old.

We’ve a bundle more 2022 Grand National trends and stats for you here – use these to whittle down the Grand National runners and you’ll be left with a handful of horses that tick the best trends. Then all you’ll need is a big of luck!

2022 Grand National Times, Dates, Race Names and Full Festival Schedule

Grand National Festival – Opening Day (Thursday 7th April 2022)

1.45pm The SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 4f

2.20pm The Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 1f ITV

2.55pm The Betway Bowl Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 3m 1f ITV

3.30pm The Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

4.05pm The Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase 2m 5f ITV

4.40pm The Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 3 2m ITV

5.15pm The Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open NH Flat (Grade 2) 2m 1f

Grand National Festival – Ladies Day (Friday 8th April 2022)

1:45pm The Orrell Park Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 2m 4f

2.20pm The Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m ½f ITV

2.50pm The Betway Mildmay Novices’ Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f ITV

3.25pm The Marsh Steeple Chase (Registered as the Melling) (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

4.05pm The Randox Health Topham Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 2m 5f ITV

4.40pm The Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV

5.15pm The Lydiate Handicap Hurdle (cond’ and amat’) (Class 2) 2m 1f

Grand National Festival – Randox Grand National Day (Saturday 9th April 2022)

1:45pm The EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 3m ½f

2.25pm The Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

3.00pm The Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m ITV

3.35pm The Liverpool Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV

4.15pm The Betway Handicap Steeple Chase (Listed) 3m 1f ITV

5:15pm The Randox GRAND NATIONAL Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2½f ITV

6.20pm The Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 1f

