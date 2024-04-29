Editorial

Liverpool Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Says New Coach Arne Slot Could Decide Under-Fire Star’s Future At Anfield

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
New Liverpool Boss Arne Slot
Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that incoming Liverpool manager Arne Slot will likely decide Darwin Nunez’s fate at Anfield.

Darwin Nunez Has Been Linked With A Move Away From Liverpool

Liverpool splurged a massive €85 million ($91.11 million) to sign Nunez from Benfica in July 2022. Since the switch, the Uruguayan has shown signs of promise but has yet to cement his place as the team’s go-to source for goals. He tends to miss an alarming amount of chances, with him only managing to score 33 goals in 93 games in all competitions. This season alone, he has missed a whopping 26 big chances in 33 Premier League matches, scoring only 11 times.

With Klopp leaving the club at the end of the 2023-24 season, there have been rumors of a major shakeup inside the dressing room. As per a few sources, Nunez could be one of the casualties, but Romano does not think the matter is as urgent as some reports are claiming.

Arne Slot Could Decide Darwin Nunez’s Fate, Says Fabrizio Romano

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano discussed the matter of Nunez’s future at Anfield, suggesting Slot, who is leaving Feyenoord for Liverpool, will assess the situation and report accordingly.

The Italian journalist said:

Darwin Nunez is another name in the spotlight as his recent form hasn’t been the best, but I can say I have zero information on Nunez possibly being someone on the move this summer, even with the new-look Liverpool board of Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes.

I’m told nothing has been decided on Nunez, and in general it will be important to see what Arne Slot will decide once he takes over as manager and assesses the squad.”

He concluded by adding:

Slot will discuss these matters with the directors in the next weeks, they have many things to discuss and decide this summer, so we can just wait. But, again, I’m told there’s nothing serious for Nunez so far, nothing decided at all.”

Nunez once again drew a blank as Liverpool played out a 2-2 draw with West Ham United on Saturday. He now has only scored once in his last eight Premier League outings, with that strike coming in a 3-1 win over Sheffield United on April 4.

