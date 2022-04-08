Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Friday, April 8th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount casts his eye over Friday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets Visit Spreadex

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing.

Andrew found 12-1 Aintree winner THE LAST DAY on Thursday and successfully opposed PIC D’ORHY. He has two recommended bets/trades on Friday, April 8th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

AINTREE 3.30

Last year’s winner FAKIR D’OUDAIRIES looks solid enough at the head of the betting for the Grade 1 Melling Chase. He has form figures of 41111 (4-5) when starting as favourite (or joint-favourite), with the sole defeat in the 2019 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. However, his chance is well and truly covered in odds of around 5-4 and I’d rather take a chance on Nicky Henderson’s MISTER FISHER. He can usually be relied upon to run his race given a smallish field (11 or fewer runners) and a relatively recent outing (within the past eight weeks) – his record under these conditions being 11111U214 (6-9). The ground was softer than ideal when a distant fourth to Fakir D’Oudairies at Ascot and it’s worth remembering that he was running a blinder in the 3m1f Bowl at this meeting last year before unseating at the 12th. We have a few ways we can side with him – back him each-way at 12-1 with Spreadex, buy at 7 in the 50-25-10 market or back him in the ‘without Fakir D’Oudairies’ fixed odds market at 8-1.

Recommendation: Back MISTER FISHER in Aintree 3.30

AINTREE 4.40

There are a couple of ‘rags’ I want to side with in this three-mile Grade 1 novice contest – MY BOBBY DAZZLER (number 11 on the racecard), three from three at Aintree and likely to do better than at Doncaster last time now back in a big field, and HAUTE ESTIME (number 14 on the racecard), a keen-going sort who will also appreciate the big field/strong pace scenario and whose yard won this with 66-1 shot Ahoy Senor last year. Backing both each-way at 18-1 and 40-1 with Spreadex who are offering enhanced place terms of (one fifth the odds 1, 2, 3 & 4) is one option or buying them (spreads set at 4-6 and 2-4 respectively) is another. Buying DOUBLE NUMBER OF WINNER (12.5-14) could also pay dividends.

Recommendation: Back MY BOBBY DAZZLER & HAUTE ESTIME in Aintree 4.40

