Grand National Extra Places: Best Bookies for an Each Way Bet on Grand National 2022

With such a plethora of bookmakers to chose from, who gives punters the best offers with extra places on the Grand National? We have taken a look to find out which bookies are the best for an each-way bet on the 2022 Grand National on Saturday afternoon!

The Grand National is the biggest stand alone horse race on the racing calendar. The whole country will have their eyes on Aintree as horse racing fanatics as well as people who have no clue about racing, will be having a bet on the National.

But with so many bookmakers to chose from, it is difficult to decide where you should be placing your bets. So, if you want to place your 2022 Grand National bets with a bookmakers who offer amazing each-way odds and extra places, look no further. We have you covered in this article!

If you have decided you want to place a bet on the Grand National this weekend, but you don’t know how each-way betting works, fear no more. Check out our Grand National each-way betting guide by clicking this link!

Extra Places for the Grand National

As it is super difficult to pick the winner, many people like to bet each way on the National. That means you still get paid out as a winner even if your horse doesn’t win, but it ‘places’. The majority of bookies offer 1/5 odds on each-way bets up to four places. Therefore, if your horse comes 1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th, you would get paid.

However, some of the best bookies will pay five places or sometimes even six places. Therefore, if you bet at these bookies, you would also get paid if your horse came 5th or 6th. Obviously, this is great news because it gives you a much better chance of winning.

If you’re betting each way, check which bookies are paying extra places for the Grand National (see table below).

Grand National Each Way Betting Markets

Each way bets are exceptionally popular with horse racing punters, and this is certainly the case with the Grand National. But how many places are some of the biggest sites paying? Take a look below to find out.

If you are deciding whether or not to back a horse in the Grand National either each-way or on the nose, it is entirely up to you. However, don’t bet just for the sake of it, do your research and give yourself the best chance of winning.

