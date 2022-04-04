It’s Grand National day this Saturday (9th April 2022) at Aintree racecourse as horse racing fans and the ‘once-a-year’ punters gear up for the world’s greatest steeplechase.



However, the Grand National can often be a roller coaster ride if you are new to betting on the Grand National and not confident on placing a bet on the big Aintree race – don’t worry, as here at SportsLens we’re here to help with the perfect ‘How To Bet On The Grand National’ guide.

How to Bet on the Grand National: Firstly, Chose a Betting Site

To begin with, you will need an online bookmaker on your side so you can place a bet on the Grand National. (you could pick one from the top five list above)

You only need one to start with, but once you see how quick and easy it is to open new betting accounts – and also scoop up their free bets – then having several bookmakers in your corner will certainly help to get the best Grand National betting odds and offers.

Plus, these Grand National bookmakers are screaming out for your custom – so, to attract players to their sites, they will reward new customers with some cracking joining offers, and have some great free bets and on going offers just for signing up!

Top Grand National Tip – Some bookmakers will take their ‘free bet’ sign-up offers down a day before (or on the day) of the Grand National. Therefore, to claim the free bets and offers they have, make sure you sign-up a few days before the Grand National – meaning you’ll grab some nice free bets to use on the big race!

We’ve made a list of the best Grand National betting sites and offers below (bottom of this page) to take advantage of – plus, we’ll give you the top hints on how to bet on the 2022 Grand National.

How to sign up to a Grand National Bookmaker Site

Pick your favoured bookie from our list above, click on the link and head to the join button on their sites Enter a few quick and easy personal details (all secured safely) and pick a unique username and password – this will then create a betting account for you. Deposit your desired amount via many different payment options – and you are good to go!

How to Bet on the 2022 Grand National



Quite simply, the Grand National the largest single horse race of the year (sorry flat racing fans) and because of this the online bookmakers will make it very easy for you to find their dedicated GRAND NATIONAL section – making it kids play for you to put place a bet on the 2022 Grand National.

What Time Is The 2022 Grand National?

The 2022 Grand National will be run at 5:15pm (GMT) on Saturday 9th April – you can see how you can watch the 2022 Grand National here

Finding the Grand National Runners and Odds On a Bookmaker Site

With the Grand National being run at 5:15pm (Sat 9th April 2022) at Aintree racecourse you will just need to find this race on your bookmaker’s site, click on the race to get the full list of runners and their odds.

Many bookmakers will have a ‘Grand National’ section or, if not, just head to their ‘Horse Racing’ section in their sports menu and find the meeting Aintree and then the time of the Grand National (5:15pm).

Top Grand National Tip – Some bookmakers may call Aintree ‘Liverpool’ when listing the Grand National course/meeting.

So, once you’ve found the Grand National race to bet on, click on the race name (5:15pm) and you’ll be taken to a page with that specific race that will display the runners (horse names), jockeys, trainers, form and race info (time, trip, name etc).

And, most importantly, the 2022 Grand National betting odds – we’ll show you how to add a horse to a bet slip in more detail below.

Finding The Dedicated Grand National Betting Page

What’s great about the Grand National is that it’s a huge event. So, with that in mind, the online bookmaker sites will make it very simple for you to bet on the Grand National – once you visit their site you’ll be inundated with quick navigation links and Grand National advertising so you can get to the race, the runners and the Grand National betting odds very easily.

A lot will also have dedicated Grand National pages or sections – with all the Aintree races in one place, plus big race previews and leading Grand National tips from industry professionals to help you make a choice on which horse to back.

Just look for a separate ‘GRAND NATIONAL’ tab/button in the top or side navigation bars – if not, just head over to their ‘horse racing’ section in the nav menus – find these and click away!

How To Place A Bet On The Grand National



Here’s how to add a horse (bet) to your betslip