It’s Grand National day this Saturday (9th April 2022) at Aintree racecourse as horse racing fans and the ‘once-a-year’ punters gear up for the world’s greatest steeplechase.
However, the Grand National can often be a roller coaster ride if you are new to betting on the Grand National and not confident on placing a bet on the big Aintree race – don’t worry, as here at SportsLens we’re here to help with the perfect ‘How To Bet On The Grand National’ guide.
How to Bet on the Grand National: Firstly, Chose a Betting Site
To begin with, you will need an online bookmaker on your side so you can place a bet on the Grand National. (you could pick one from the top five list above)
You only need one to start with, but once you see how quick and easy it is to open new betting accounts – and also scoop up their free bets – then having several bookmakers in your corner will certainly help to get the best Grand National betting odds and offers.
Plus, these Grand National bookmakers are screaming out for your custom – so, to attract players to their sites, they will reward new customers with some cracking joining offers, and have some great free bets and on going offers just for signing up!
Top Grand National Tip – Some bookmakers will take their ‘free bet’ sign-up offers down a day before (or on the day) of the Grand National. Therefore, to claim the free bets and offers they have, make sure you sign-up a few days before the Grand National – meaning you’ll grab some nice free bets to use on the big race!
We’ve made a list of the best Grand National betting sites and offers below (bottom of this page) to take advantage of – plus, we’ll give you the top hints on how to bet on the 2022 Grand National.
How to sign up to a Grand National Bookmaker Site
- Pick your favoured bookie from our list above, click on the link and head to the join button on their sites
- Enter a few quick and easy personal details (all secured safely) and pick a unique username and password – this will then create a betting account for you.
- Deposit your desired amount via many different payment options – and you are good to go!
How to Bet on the 2022 Grand National
Quite simply, the Grand National the largest single horse race of the year (sorry flat racing fans) and because of this the online bookmakers will make it very easy for you to find their dedicated GRAND NATIONAL section – making it kids play for you to put place a bet on the 2022 Grand National.
What Time Is The 2022 Grand National?
The 2022 Grand National will be run at 5:15pm (GMT) on Saturday 9th April – you can see how you can watch the 2022 Grand National here
Finding the Grand National Runners and Odds On a Bookmaker Site
With the Grand National being run at 5:15pm (Sat 9th April 2022) at Aintree racecourse you will just need to find this race on your bookmaker’s site, click on the race to get the full list of runners and their odds.
Many bookmakers will have a ‘Grand National’ section or, if not, just head to their ‘Horse Racing’ section in their sports menu and find the meeting Aintree and then the time of the Grand National (5:15pm).
Top Grand National Tip – Some bookmakers may call Aintree ‘Liverpool’ when listing the Grand National course/meeting.
So, once you’ve found the Grand National race to bet on, click on the race name (5:15pm) and you’ll be taken to a page with that specific race that will display the runners (horse names), jockeys, trainers, form and race info (time, trip, name etc).
And, most importantly, the 2022 Grand National betting odds – we’ll show you how to add a horse to a bet slip in more detail below.
Finding The Dedicated Grand National Betting Page
What’s great about the Grand National is that it’s a huge event. So, with that in mind, the online bookmaker sites will make it very simple for you to bet on the Grand National – once you visit their site you’ll be inundated with quick navigation links and Grand National advertising so you can get to the race, the runners and the Grand National betting odds very easily.
A lot will also have dedicated Grand National pages or sections – with all the Aintree races in one place, plus big race previews and leading Grand National tips from industry professionals to help you make a choice on which horse to back.
Just look for a separate ‘GRAND NATIONAL’ tab/button in the top or side navigation bars – if not, just head over to their ‘horse racing’ section in the nav menus – find these and click away!
How To Place A Bet On The Grand National
Here’s how to add a horse (bet) to your betslip
- Once signed up with your new bookmaker, make a deposit into your account that will be enough to cover your Grand National bet.
- Click on the odds next to the horse you want to bet on (odds will be shown in either decimal of fractions)
- This will then add this horse (and the current price) to what’s called a ‘betslip’
- Betslips are normally pop-up that will appear to the right side of the betting page (see below)
- In the below example, we’ve click on the Grand National horse called ‘DELTA WORK’ which created that selection in a betslip and have entered a stake of £10 in the box next to the horse name. You will also see the odds of 8.00 (7/1) under the horse name, plus potential winnings calculated for you.
- Once you are happy with your selection (horse) and stake – just click the ‘Place Bets’ button – this will then give you a confirmation message to say your bet has been place. While, you can also check all outstanding bets placed in your personal account section
Grand National Each Way Betting Explained Including Places and Payouts
Just placing a ‘win only’ bet on the Grand National is the most common way to place a bet on the Grand National. This does exactly what it says on the tin – your Grand National horse will need to win the race in order for your bet to win.
However, with 40 Grand National runners betting each-way is another popular option – this means you can get a return if your horse doesn’t actually win, but is placed in the race – normally the top four places, but check your bookmaker site as many offer enchanced each-way places (sometimes up to 7 or 8 places). You can read our guide on Grand National each-way betting here.
How To Collect Your Winnings If You Backed The Grand National Winner.
After the Grand National has finished – and if you’re lucky enough to have found the Grand National winner, then collecting your winnings is from an online bookmaker is easy peasy!
Finished are the days of having to run back down the high street bookie and wait in a long queue up to collect your money.
Online winnings are calculated on your behalf and then simply added to your bookmaker account balance. Then, you can go over to your ‘account page’ for a full list and breakdown of bets, winnings, deposits and much more – this way you can keep on top of all your horse racing and sports bets
Oh, and the good news is that winnings (most of the time) are added back to your betting account automatically within 5-10 mins of the race finishing (but this can vary slightly between bookies) – so if you find the winner of the 2022 Grand National at 5.15pm, your winnings should be in account by approx 5:45pm.
How Do You Withdraw Your Grand National Winnings?
This is also very simple with an online bookmaker.
Just login to your online bookmaker and go to your dedicated account section (normally found at the top right of the site) and there will be a ‘banking or withdrawal section’ here.
Head to this area and you’ll have options to withdraw your cash back to the payment method you used to deposit originally.
The time it takes for your money to hit your bank account will vary between bookmakers, but these details will always be shown on the bookie site.
2022 Grand National Runners and Riders
The Grand National field is always capped at 40 runners – this is for saftey reasons. We’ll know the full Grand National runners and riders on Thursday 7th April, when the final declarations are announced (2 days before the race), but in the meantime we’ve listed all the potential 2022 Grand National runners here – with runner profiles, trainers, age, weight, recent form and ratings.
Who Are The 2022 Grand National Favourites?
The 2022 Grand National looks likely to be a competitive affair and that’s already being reflected in the Grand National betting market. There are several Grand National runners that are vying for the favourites position, with the Gordon Elliott-trained Delta Work @ 8/1 with BetUK one of those horses.
In the days building up to the 2022 Grand National a lot can change – including non-runners, injuries and weather conditions playing a part. Therefore, with the 2022 Grand National looking a very open race this year, there’s a good chance we’ll see a few horses sitting as the Grand National market leader in the build-up to the race – you can see some of the potential 2022 Grand National favourites here.
Grand National Trends To Help You Find The Winner
With over 180 years of history, the Grand National is a race with a lot of back stories. Therefore, it’s also a contest that many key Grand National trends have built up – meaning we can look back a recent results and find the best profiles of past Grand National winners.
For example – the last horse aged 7 to win the Grand National was in 1940, while the last six Grand National winners were aged either 8 or 9 years-old.
We’ve a bundle more 2022 Grand National trends and stats for you here – use these to whittle down the Grand National runners and you’ll be left with a handful of horses that tick the best trends. Then all you’ll need is a big of luck!
Grand National Times – Randox Grand National Day Race Schedule, Race Names and Race Times (Saturday 9th April 2022)
- 1:45pm The EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 3m ½f
- 2.25pm The Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV
- 3.00pm The Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m ITV
- 3.35pm The Liverpool Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV
- 4.15pm The Betway Handicap Steeple Chase (Listed) 3m 1f ITV
- 5:15pm The Randox GRAND NATIONAL Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2½f ITV
- 6.20pm The Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 1f
