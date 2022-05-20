Kevin Blake Horse Racing Tips | Best Bets for Saturday 21st May

Kevin Blake Tips – Saturday 21st May 2022
Kevin Blake (Betfair) Best Bets
Rare runner on the flat for trainer Paul Nicholls but this horse has a fair record on the level – winning 3 times and being placed 7 times from 10 outings. She’s back on a mark of 91 and was last seen on the flat running a good second off this rating over 1m6f. But the step up to 2m will suit and it’s interesting the tongue tie is also on today. Megan Nicholls rides.
Looks to have an obvious chance here after an eyecatching debut win at the track last month. Ran on well to get up on the line so the suggests he was getting the hang of things late on that day. That track experience a plus and the tongue-tie is also on today for this Ger Lyons runner.
Note: Odds are subject to change
