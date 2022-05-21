Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Saturday Picks – May 21st

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew has six selections at Goodwood, Musselburgh, Stratford and Lingfield on a typically busy Saturday (May 21st). Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

GOODWOOD 1.10

GLAMOROUS PEARL (systems – Amo Racing-owned newcomers & Ardad 2yo debutants)

Newcomers, two or three-year-olds, owned by Amor Racing have a 21 from 89 record (23.6% strike-rate) for a profit of £25.50 to a £1 level stake at SP. Progeny of the sire Ardad have returned a profit of £156.33 when running on their juvenile debuts and GLAMOROUS PEARL, potentially well drawn in stall 12, looks a likely type here.

GOODWOOD 4.00

PERCY’S PRIDE (system – dam Cartoon, small fields)

Offspring of the dam Cartoon have a combined record of just one win from 40 in fields of 12+ runners but excel in smaller line-ups, landing 22 of their 80 starts for a profit of £78.27. PERCY’S PRIDE is a typical example, her wins having come in fields of eight, five and three runners. She handles Goodwood and made a pleasing return to action when fourth at Doncaster.

MUSSELBURGH 4.13

ZIMMERMAN (system – raced freely when winning last time out)

ZIMMERMAN impressed me when scoring at Haydock last time, as he failed to settle and also sat closer to the strong early pace than ideal. That race was run to suit the hold-up horses – the runner-up, third and fourth all came from off the pace – yet he still prevailed comfortably. Simply backing any last-time-out winners who were described as ‘raced freely’ in Proform’s software would have found 29 runners from 93 bets since the spring of 2016 for a profit of more than £40 to the usual £1 stake.

STRATFORD 6.00

GIVE ME A MOMENT (system – Richard Bandey-trained chasers)

Simply backing all chasers trained by Richard Bandey would have found 20 winners from 81 runners for a profit of £167.87 to a £1 level stake at SP. Course winner GIVE ME A MOMENT has chase form of 2215111 (4-7) and is likely to prove hard to beat.

LINGFIELD 7.15

GALACTIC GLOW (system – sire No Nay Never, Tapeta last-time out, different surface today)

Progeny of the sire No Nay Never have a poor record on Tapeta but do much better when switched from that surface to a different one, whether it’s Polytrack, Fibresand or turf. GALACTIC GLOW was only sixth when 5-1 for an 8.6f handicap at Wolverhampton last time but the return to turf will suit. He’s a 24-race maiden but has plenty of placed form on easy ground, looks well drawn towards the stand’ side rail and can reward each-way support.

LINGFIELD 7.45

MADE OF LIR (system – 2yo newcomers, owned by the The Cool Silk Partnership)

Juvenile newcomers owned by The Cool Silk Partnership usually know their job and, since 2015, had we backed them blind we’d have won 14 of our 55 bets (25.5% strike-rate) and made a huge profit of £86.38 to a £1 level stake at SP. Archie Watson is 1-1 under these conditions and MADE OF BEL LIR could prove hard to pass.

