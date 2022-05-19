Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Friday Picks – May 20th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew has three recommended bets at the Curragh, Catterick and Goodwood on Friday, May 20th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

GOODWOOD 3.20

ALDOUS HUXLEY (system – Gosden yard, Cocked Hat Stakes)

The Gosden yard has a five from 12 record in Goodwood’s Cocked Hat Stakes this century and backing their runners blind in this Listed contest for colts and geldings would have returned a profit of £9.60 to a £1 level stake at SP. ALDOUS HUXLEY bumped into a good one in the shape of New London when finishing second at Newmarket last time and this Kempton winner will be happier on today’s sharper track.

CATTERICK 5.53

LOCH CARRON (system – Michael Bell, Catterick runners)

Since the beginning of 2013, Newmarket trainer Michael Bell is 18 from 54 with his runners at Catterick and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £27.68 to a £1 level stake at SP. LOCH CARRON could be well drawn in stall 2 (assuming it’s not soft enough for them to explore the stands’ side route) and can make a winning debut.

CURRAGH 6.35

UNTERBERG (system – Ger Lyons, gelded 3yo newcomers, turf)

Since 2010, Ger Lyons has a 12 from 56 record with his gelded three-year-old newcomers on turf, for a profit of £73.50 to a £1 level stake at SP. UNTERBERG could be worth chancing on his debut.

