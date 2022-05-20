Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
Home News itv racing tips trends york goodwood horse racing sat 21st may

ITV Racing Tips & Trends | York & Goodwood Best Bets: Sat 21st May

Updated

9 hours ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
goodwood

More ITV racing tips and trends this Saturday as the cameras head to York and Goodwood to take in two races at each venue. They are also at Haydock to show four races and at the Curragh for the 2000 Guineas (separate posts, links below).

Andy Newton is on hand with all the ITV horse races at Goodwood and York horse racing key trends and tips this Saturday.

Best Horse Racing Betting Offers

Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

Goodwood Horse Racing Trends and ITV Racing Tips (RacingTV/ITV4)

1.45 – William Hill Harroways Handicap Cl2 (3yo) 7f ITV4

  • 8/8 – Raced in the last 3 weeks
  • 7/8 – Came from stalls 2-6 (inc)
  • 7/8 – Placed in the top 3 last time out
  • 7/8 – returned between 9/2 to 12/1
  • 5/8 – Winners from stall 2 or 3
  • 5/8 – carried between 8-0 and 8-4
  • 4/8 – Won just once before
  • 3/8 – Rated between 77-81
  • 3/8 – Winners from stall 3
  • 2/8 – Trained by Richard Hannon
  • 2/8 – Trained by Mark Johnston
  • 2/8 –  Winning favourites
  • 2/8 – Ridden by Andrea Atzeni (2 of last 4 runnings)
  • David O’Meara, William Haggas, Richard Hannon (2), Mark Johnston (2), Andrew Balding and Mick Channon are the past winning yards
  • The average SP in the last 8 runnings is 15/2

This has been a good race for jockey Andrea Atzeni in recent years – winning 2 of the last 4 – while horses from stall 3 have also won 3 of the last 8. Therefore, with his ride this year – ALOTAIBI @ 9/2 with Fitzdares – getting draw 3 he’s worthy on some interest here.

This John Gosden runner returned here at the end of last month to run second (beaten a neck) and will be better for that after 200+ days off. Up just a pound in the ratings too and handled the track well that day.

Of the rest, the Mark Johnston yard have a fair record in the race and run My Dubawi, while the Richard Hannon team have also won 2 of the last 5 and have a good hand with the two top-weights in the field – Gisburn and the Jamie Spencer-ridden BOSH (e/w) @ 15/2 with Fitzdares. Both are respected, but with a good recent third at Newbury the last-named is worth having onside too. While they also run River Pride in the race, so clearly mean business again!

2.15 – William Hill Festival Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 1m2f ITV4

  • 16/17 – Had raced within the last 5 weeks
  • 13/17 – Had won at least 3 times before
  • 12/17 – Came from the top 3 in the betting
  • 12/17 – Priced 4/1 or shorter in the betting
  • 11/17 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old
  • 10/17 – Had won over at least 1m2f before
  • 10/17 – Had run at Goodwood before
  • 10/17 – Finished in the top 4 last time out
  • 10/17 – Drawn in stall 5 or lower
  • 9/17 – Finished in the top two last time out
  • 6/17 – Winning favourites (1 co)
  • 2/17 – Won last time out
  • The average winning SP in the last 9 runnings is 7/1
  • Stormy Antarctic won this race 12 months ago

A tight Listed race here with many chances, but with 11 of the last 17 winners aged 4 or 5 years-old and 10 of the last 17 drawn in 5 or lower then this is a plus for Father Of Jazz, Ad Infinitum and Al Zaraqaan.

Majestic Dawn and the 9 year-old Stormy Antarctic, who won this race 12 months ago, have strong claims. The consistent Brentford Hope is often thereabouts but is a hard horse to win with and Godolphin’s West End Charmer should have more to come.

MOVIN TIME @ 9/2 with Fitzdares is the main call here though from the Roger Varian camp. Wasn’t beaten far into 6th at HQ on his return run last month but also reared in the stalls that day and was slowly away. Could have, thrrefore, got closer and with that run under his belt this lightly-raced 4 year-old can go well.

CD winner AD INFINITUM (e/w) @ 9/1 with Fitzdares is also chanced from the David Simock yard that won this in 2015. The horse is proven at the track and also won first time out last season so the return from a break isn’t a worry.

 

Fitzdares £30 Free Bet + Racing Specials fitzdares–  Bet £30, Get £30 in free bets with Fitzdares, plus up to 25% bonuses on Lucky 15, 31 & 63 horse racing multis . (Ts&C’s apply)

 

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

 

RELATED: Goodwood Races Today – See All Races at Goodwood Today: Betting, silks runners & riders

York Horse Racing Trends and ITV Racing Tips (RacingTV/ITV4)

2.55 – William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Cl2 5f ITV4

  • Only 7 previous runnings
  • 6/7 – Raced in the last 2 weeks
  • 5/7 – Drawn in stalls 5-9 (inc)
  • 5/7 – Didn’t win last time out
  • 3/7 – Aged 3 or 4 years-old
  • 3/7 – Returned between 5/1 and 9/1 in the betting
  • 2/7 – Aged 4 years-old
  • 2/7 – Winning favourites
  • Copper Knight won the race in 2017
  • Sunday Sovereign was 2nd in the 2021 race
  • Zargun was 3rd in the 2021 race

We’ve some old faces in this race again – Copper Knight won the spoils in 2017 and at the age of 8 is back for more, while Sunday Sovereign and Zargan were 2nd and 3rd 12 months ago.

CD winner Alligator Alley and Look Out Louis come here in good heart, but we’ve also seen 5 of the last 7 winners of this race come from stalls 5-9 (inc) – those that tick that box are Showalong, Night On Earth, Venturous, Sir Titus and Lipsink.

Of that bunch the eye is drawn to the Michael Dods runner – SIR TITUS (e/w) @ 8/1 with Fitzdares – who returned just 5 days ago from a break to run a cracking second at Redcar. He’s out again quickly here on the same mark – oh, and the Dods team also won this race 12 months ago!

The yard also run Jawwaal here but of those at bigger prices a chance is also taken on one of the Tim Easterby runners. They got the already mentioned Copper Knight, but SHOWALONG (e/w) @ 14/1 with Fitzdares is chanced. He was a good second at Ripon two runs back but fluffed the start last time at Hamilton. Still travelled well into the race that day but having to make up that ground took it’s toll.

3.30 – Williamhill.com Bronte Cup Fillies’ Stakes (Group 3) (4yo+) Cl1 1m6f ITV4

  • Just 3 previous runnings
  • 3/3 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old
  • 3/3 – Drawn in stalls 4 or 5
  • 1/3 – Winning favourites
  • Trainers Andrew Balding, John Gosden and William Haggas have won the race in the past

Just the three past runnings and even though this race is run over 1m6f it’s slightly odd that all three winners have been drawn in stalls 4 and 5 – Glenartney and Urban Artist – will be trying to keep the run going.

The ratings suggest the Roger Varian runner – Believe In Love – and the Josesph O’Brien entry – Mighty Blue – are the ones to beat, but a chance is taken with the Andrew Balding mare – SILENCE PLEASE @ 4/1 with Fitzdares – with that yard also winning the race 12 months ago.

This 5 year-old had her first run for the stable, after coming from the Jessie Harrington team in Ireland, last time at Goodwood and was a respectable third of 7. Was also hampered that day when getting short of room, so would have got a lot closer. Will be much fitter for that run too and can run a big race here with Rob Hornby riding.

 

Fitzdares £30 Free Bet + Racing Specials fitzdares–  Bet £30, Get £30 in free bets with Fitzdares, plus up to 25% bonuses on Lucky 15, 31 & 63 horse racing multis . (Ts&C’s apply)

 

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Note: Odds are subject to change

RELATED: York Races Today – See All Races at York Today: Betting, silks runners & riders

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the York races and Goodwood races meetings this Saturday 21st May – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up.

Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites

Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply
Register on BoyleSports default news

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.
Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period
Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply.
Claim Offer

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.
Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get £15

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £15 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

2022 York Meeting Race Times and Names

Saturday 21st May 2022

  • 1:40 – William Hill Play Responsibly Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 7f RTV
  • 2:20 – William Hill Bet Boost Handicap Cl4 (3yo 0-80) 7f RTV
  • 2:55 – William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 5f ITV
  • 3:30 – William Hill Bronte Cup Fillies’ Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m6f ITV
  • 4:07 – Phoebe Johnson Celebration EBF Restricted Novice Stakes (EBF Restricted Race Qualifier) (GBB Race) Cl3 (2yo) 6f RTV
  • 4:42 – Yorkshire Regiment Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-95) 1m RTV
  • 5:15 – Reg Bond Always And Forever Handicap Cl4 (4yo+ 0-80) 7f RTV

2022 Goodwood Meeting Race Times and Names

Saturday 21st May 2022

  • 1:10 – British European Breeders Fund EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 6f RTV
  • 1:45 – William Hill Harroways Handicap Cl2 (3yo) 7f ITV
  • 2:15 – William Hill Festival Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m2f ITV
  • 2:50 – Brenda Reid Memorial Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 1m6f RTV
  • 3:25 – William Hill Tapster Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m4f RTV
  • 4:00 – European Breeders Fund EBF Fillies’ Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 1m4f RTV
  • 4:35 – St Roche’s Hill Handicap Cl4 (3yo 0-80) 5f RTV

More Horse Racing Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
15
313 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Copied
Copy
Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

9.4
Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply.

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Bonus
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..

Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice | New players after 31.03.2021 | Valid on first Sports bet | Min. dep. £10 req. | Min. £10 wag. on the first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify | Bet must be settled | Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold Acca bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/ 1| Virtual and cashed out bets do not qualify | One-time offer | Bonuses credited following working day | T&Cs apply | 18+ | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens