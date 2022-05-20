ITV Racing Tips & Trends | York & Goodwood Best Bets: Sat 21st May

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

More ITV racing tips and trends this Saturday as the cameras head to York and Goodwood to take in two races at each venue. They are also at Haydock to show four races and at the Curragh for the 2000 Guineas (separate posts, links below).



Andy Newton is on hand with all the ITV horse races at Goodwood and York horse racing key trends and tips this Saturday.

Goodwood Horse Racing Trends and ITV Racing Tips (RacingTV/ITV4)

1.45 – William Hill Harroways Handicap Cl2 (3yo) 7f ITV4

8/8 – Raced in the last 3 weeks

7/8 – Came from stalls 2-6 (inc)

7/8 – Placed in the top 3 last time out

7/8 – returned between 9/2 to 12/1

5/8 – Winners from stall 2 or 3

5/8 – carried between 8-0 and 8-4

4/8 – Won just once before

3/8 – Rated between 77-81

3/8 – Winners from stall 3

2/8 – Trained by Richard Hannon

2/8 – Trained by Mark Johnston

2/8 – Winning favourites

2/8 – Ridden by Andrea Atzeni (2 of last 4 runnings)

David O’Meara, William Haggas, Richard Hannon (2), Mark Johnston (2), Andrew Balding and Mick Channon are the past winning yards

The average SP in the last 8 runnings is 15/2

This has been a good race for jockey Andrea Atzeni in recent years – winning 2 of the last 4 – while horses from stall 3 have also won 3 of the last 8. Therefore, with his ride this year – ALOTAIBI @ 9/2 with Fitzdares – getting draw 3 he’s worthy on some interest here.

This John Gosden runner returned here at the end of last month to run second (beaten a neck) and will be better for that after 200+ days off. Up just a pound in the ratings too and handled the track well that day.

Of the rest, the Mark Johnston yard have a fair record in the race and run My Dubawi, while the Richard Hannon team have also won 2 of the last 5 and have a good hand with the two top-weights in the field – Gisburn and the Jamie Spencer-ridden BOSH (e/w) @ 15/2 with Fitzdares. Both are respected, but with a good recent third at Newbury the last-named is worth having onside too. While they also run River Pride in the race, so clearly mean business again!

2.15 – William Hill Festival Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 1m2f ITV4

16/17 – Had raced within the last 5 weeks

13/17 – Had won at least 3 times before

12/17 – Came from the top 3 in the betting

12/17 – Priced 4/1 or shorter in the betting

11/17 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old

10/17 – Had won over at least 1m2f before

10/17 – Had run at Goodwood before

10/17 – Finished in the top 4 last time out

10/17 – Drawn in stall 5 or lower

9/17 – Finished in the top two last time out

6/17 – Winning favourites (1 co)

2/17 – Won last time out

The average winning SP in the last 9 runnings is 7/1

Stormy Antarctic won this race 12 months ago

A tight Listed race here with many chances, but with 11 of the last 17 winners aged 4 or 5 years-old and 10 of the last 17 drawn in 5 or lower then this is a plus for Father Of Jazz, Ad Infinitum and Al Zaraqaan.

Majestic Dawn and the 9 year-old Stormy Antarctic, who won this race 12 months ago, have strong claims. The consistent Brentford Hope is often thereabouts but is a hard horse to win with and Godolphin’s West End Charmer should have more to come.

MOVIN TIME @ 9/2 with Fitzdares is the main call here though from the Roger Varian camp. Wasn’t beaten far into 6th at HQ on his return run last month but also reared in the stalls that day and was slowly away. Could have, thrrefore, got closer and with that run under his belt this lightly-raced 4 year-old can go well.

CD winner AD INFINITUM (e/w) @ 9/1 with Fitzdares is also chanced from the David Simock yard that won this in 2015. The horse is proven at the track and also won first time out last season so the return from a break isn’t a worry.

York Horse Racing Trends and ITV Racing Tips (RacingTV/ITV4)



2.55 – William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Cl2 5f ITV4

Only 7 previous runnings

6/7 – Raced in the last 2 weeks

5/7 – Drawn in stalls 5-9 (inc)

5/7 – Didn’t win last time out

3/7 – Aged 3 or 4 years-old

3/7 – Returned between 5/1 and 9/1 in the betting

2/7 – Aged 4 years-old

2/7 – Winning favourites

Copper Knight won the race in 2017

Sunday Sovereign was 2 nd in the 2021 race

in the 2021 race Zargun was 3rd in the 2021 race

We’ve some old faces in this race again – Copper Knight won the spoils in 2017 and at the age of 8 is back for more, while Sunday Sovereign and Zargan were 2nd and 3rd 12 months ago.

CD winner Alligator Alley and Look Out Louis come here in good heart, but we’ve also seen 5 of the last 7 winners of this race come from stalls 5-9 (inc) – those that tick that box are Showalong, Night On Earth, Venturous, Sir Titus and Lipsink.

Of that bunch the eye is drawn to the Michael Dods runner – SIR TITUS (e/w) @ 8/1 with Fitzdares – who returned just 5 days ago from a break to run a cracking second at Redcar. He’s out again quickly here on the same mark – oh, and the Dods team also won this race 12 months ago!

The yard also run Jawwaal here but of those at bigger prices a chance is also taken on one of the Tim Easterby runners. They got the already mentioned Copper Knight, but SHOWALONG (e/w) @ 14/1 with Fitzdares is chanced. He was a good second at Ripon two runs back but fluffed the start last time at Hamilton. Still travelled well into the race that day but having to make up that ground took it’s toll.

3.30 – Williamhill.com Bronte Cup Fillies’ Stakes (Group 3) (4yo+) Cl1 1m6f ITV4

Just 3 previous runnings

3/3 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old

3/3 – Drawn in stalls 4 or 5

1/3 – Winning favourites

Trainers Andrew Balding, John Gosden and William Haggas have won the race in the past

Just the three past runnings and even though this race is run over 1m6f it’s slightly odd that all three winners have been drawn in stalls 4 and 5 – Glenartney and Urban Artist – will be trying to keep the run going.

The ratings suggest the Roger Varian runner – Believe In Love – and the Josesph O’Brien entry – Mighty Blue – are the ones to beat, but a chance is taken with the Andrew Balding mare – SILENCE PLEASE @ 4/1 with Fitzdares – with that yard also winning the race 12 months ago.

This 5 year-old had her first run for the stable, after coming from the Jessie Harrington team in Ireland, last time at Goodwood and was a respectable third of 7. Was also hampered that day when getting short of room, so would have got a lot closer. Will be much fitter for that run too and can run a big race here with Rob Hornby riding.

Note: Odds are subject to change

