Plenty of Curragh horse racing free bets to be snapped up ahead of their Irish Guineas Meeting this weekend. The Irish 2000 Guineas is on Saturday – a race trainer Aidan O’Brien has won 11 times, while on Sunday it’s the 1000 Guineas where O’Brien’s tally stands at 10 wins. The ITV4 horse racing cameras are also showing both Irish races live.
So, to help you enjoy the action at thisweekend’s Irish Guineas Meeting from the Curragh racecourse, here at SportsLens we’ve put together the best bookmaker sign-up offers and free bets that you can take advantage at the Curragh races today.
Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.
How To Claim Your Curragh Irish Guineas Meeting Free Bets
- Pick one (or more) of the top bookmakers from our lists on this page (click on link)
- Then, simply fill out their quick, safe and secure registration form
- Just, deposit and place an initial bet that meets their free bet terms (see below) and your bookmaker free bets will then be added to your account.
Top Curragh Horse Racing Betting Offers
LiveScore Bet: Curragh Horse Racing Offer – Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
LiveScore Bet will offer new customers £10 and get £20 free bet, but once a member they also have the popular BEST ODDS GUARANTEED horse racing offer for bettors to use – meaning if you take a price on a horse and it returns at bigger odds LiveScore Bet will pay you at the bigger SP price.
How to Claim the LiveScore Bet Curragh Horse Racing Free Bet (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here and sign up to LiveScore Bet
- Place a £10 (or more) bet on ANY sport at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or bigger
- Get two £10 free bets once your first bet is settled
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing, from 10am) ✅
- Competitive UK/Irish Horse Racing Prices ✅
- Ts&C’s apply
Virgin Bet Curragh Horse Racing Free Bet Offer: Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Get £20 in free bets for this weekend’s Irish Guineas meeting at the Curragh by betting just £10 with the Virgin Bet.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
How to claim the Curragh Horse Racing Betting Offer:
- Sign up to Virgin Bet by clicking here
- Deposit £10 and bet on the sportsbook at odds of 1.5 or more
- Get £20 in Virgin Bet Free Bets on settlement
888Sport Curragh Horse Racing Free Bets: £30 in Free Bets (when you place your first £10 bet)
Secure a £30 free bet to use on this weekend’s Irish Guineas horse racing from the Curragh, including Irish 1000 Guineas and Irish 2000 Guineas with 888Sport – all you need to do is place an initial £10 opening bet after you’ve gone through the easy sign-up process and deposited with them – oh, and you’ll also get a £10 casino free bonus too if that’s your thing.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
Key Terms
- Click here and sign up to 888Sport.
- Bet £10 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get £20 in Free Bets
- Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £20 Free Bet
BoyleSports Irish Guineas Horse Racing Sign-up Offer: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets
The free bet bonus being offered at BoyleSports is a cracking one, giving you the opportunity to earn £20 in free bets. Take a look below to see the most important parts of this ‘easy-to-claim’ bonus to use if you wanted on the horse racing this weekend’s top horse racing from the Curragh racecourse.
- Click here to sign up to BoyleSports
- Place a bet of £10+ at odds of evens or greater
- Receive £20 of Free Bets
Other benefits of joining Boylesports
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Daily Extra Place Offers and Money back if 2nd to SP Fav (in selected races)
- No promo code required
- Available to mobile customers only
- Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of evens or greater
- Available to customers who are 18+
Fitzdares Curragh Irish Guineas Meeting Horse Racing Betting Offers: Bet £30 Get £30 in Free Bets
It couldn’t be any easier to claim this cracking welcome bonus from Fitzdares. Just follow the steps below and you’ll have £30 in free bets added to your betting account. You can then use this £30 free bet on the horse races at this weekend’s Irish Guineas at the Curragh if you wanted.
- No promo code required
- Bonus for new customers only
- Qualifying bet matched up to maximum of £30
- Available to customers who are 18+
How to claim the Curragh Horse Racing Betting Offer:
- Click here to sign up to Fitzdares
- Deposit and place a bet of £30, at odds of evens or higher
- Receive £30 in Free Bets
William Hill Curragh Irish Guineas Meeting Free Bet Offer: £30 in Haydock Races Free Bets
William Hill are one of the biggest names in betting and on horse racing. William Hill have been an industry leading player in the bookmaking arena since 1934! Therefore, they are a bookie you can trust ahead of this weekend’s Irish Guineas Meeting at the Curragh and one that have a large selection of sports betting markets to pick from.
The William Hill team have also given us at SportsLens an exclusive £30 free bet joining offer that requires you to bet only £10 – here’s how to get invloved.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
Key Terms
- Click here and sign up to William Hill.
- Bet £10 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get a £30 Free bet
- Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £30 Free Bet (2x£15)
bet365 Irish Guineas Horse Racing Free Bet Offer: Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits For The Curragh Races
bet365 a bookmaker with a top reputation around the world so they are a ‘must-have’ to have on your side if you are having a bet on the horse racing at the Curragh this weekend.
The better news is that we’ve also an exclusive SportsLens bet365 joining offer that will require to you bet just £10 and get £50 in bet credits for the races at the Curragh this Saturday and Sunday.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
- Daily Horse Racing Bet Boosts ✅
How To Claim Your bet365 £50 Curragh Horse Racing Free Bet
- Click here and sign up to Bet365.
- Bet £10 at odds of (1.20) or greater and Get £50 in Bet Credits
- Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £50 Free Bet
Betfred Irish Guineas Meeting Free Bet Offer: £60 In Horse Racing Free Bets For The Weekend Race at The Curragh
It couldn’t be easier to claim this weekend’s Irish Guineas horse racing betting offer with top bookmaker Betfred. Just follow the steps below and the free bets will be transferred to your account.
- Click here to sign up to Betfred
- Wager £10+ at odds of evens or higher
- You’ll then receive £60 in bonuses – as easy of that!
Betfred’s sign-up bonus is one of the biggest bonuses on offer that we’ve found from the well-known and respected sportsbooks. You can check out its main points below.
- Bonus for new mobile customers only
- Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of evens or greater
- Available to customers who are 18+
- Daily Horse Racing Offers For Existing Customers
BetUK Irish Guineas Meeting Free Bet Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets For the Curragh races
BetUK are one of the main bookmakers for horse racing punters in the UK and Ireland. One of the newer bookies to pick from, but one you can certainly trust and one that has a wide range of top offers and competitive prices – including at this weekend’s Irish Guineas Meeting at the Curragh.
New customers can also snap-up a free £30 bet with BetUK, by just placing a £10 initial bet. Minimum odds are just 1.50 (or greater) for your first bet to qualify for the £30 free bet on the York races today.
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅
How To Claim Your BetUK £30 Free Bet
- Click here and sign up to BetUK.
- Bet £10 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get a £30 FREE BET
- Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £30 Free Bet
How to use these Irish Guineas Horse Racing Bookmaker Free Bets
As soon your bookmaker FREE BETS have been added onto your new betting accounts (after meeting the required terms), then you are free to use them on any sportsbook markets on your bookmaker site – including this weekend’s Irish Guineas Meeting at the Curagh.
On Saturday the Irish 2000 Guineas will be run at 3:20pm and with a monster haul of 11 wins in the race, then anything trainer Aidan O’Brien runs has to be respected. However, it’s the English 2000 Guineas runner-up Native Trail that has been all the rage in the betting – he’ll be looking to become the first Godolphin-owned winner since Dubawi in 2005.
Onto Sunday and it’s the 1000 Guineas at 3:45pm and it’s that man again – Aidan O’Brien – that’s dominated this Group One race with 10 past successes.
Plus, with all other sports covered too, then you can always check out their large array of sports betting markets on each bookmaker site – including football, golf, boxing, tennis or cricket (a full list of their sports can be found online).
Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets
See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the 2022 Irish Guineas Meeting at the Curragh this Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd May – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up.
2022 Irish Guineas Meeting Race Times and Names
Saturday 21st May 2022
- 1:35 – Tally Ho Stud Irish EBF (C & G) Maiden (2yo) 6f RTV
- 2:10 – GAIN Marble Hill Stakes (Group 3) (2yo) 6f RTE2
- 2:45 – Weatherbys Ireland Greenlands Stakes (Group 2) (4yo+) 6f RTE2
- 3:20 – Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas (Group 1) (3yo) 1m ITV4
- 3:55 – Hanlon Concrete Orby Stakes (Listed Race) (4yo+) 1m4f RTE2
- 4:30 – William Hill Handicap (Premier Handicap) (4yo+) 1m2f RTE2
- 5:03 – FBD Hotels And Resorts Handicap (3yo) 7f RTV
- 5:35 – William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap (4yo+ 50-80) 1m RTV
Sunday 22nd May 2022
- 1:40 – Tally Ho Stud Irish EBF Fillies Maiden (IRE Incentive Race) (2yo) 6f RTV
- 2:10 – William Hill Acca Club Irish EBF Fillies Handicap (3yo+) 6f RTE1
- 2:40 – Tattersalls Gold Cup (Group 1) (4yo+) 1m2½f RTE1
- 3:10 – Lanwades Stud Stakes (Group 2) (4yo+) 1m RTE1
- 3:45 – Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas (Group 1) (3yo) 1m ITV4
- 4:20 – Irish Stallion Farms EBF ‘Habitat’ Handicap (Premier Handicap) (4yo+) 6f ITV4
- 4:50 – William Hill Free Or 4 Spring Fillies Handicap (Premier Handicap) (3yo) 1m RTV
- 5:20 – William Hill Bet Boost Irish EBF Fillies Maiden (3yo) 1m2f RTV
