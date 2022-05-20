Horse Racing Tips Today: Saturday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat turf and over the jumps too, with five meetings from England, one up north in Scotland and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Saturday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Curragh, Haydock, Goodwood, York and Musselburgh all get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining two meetings from Stratford and Lingfield get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race sets off at 1.10pm at Goodwood, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.30pm at Stratford.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Haydock and one from Curragh, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Curragh, Haydock, Goodwood, York, Musselburgh, Stratford and Lingfield

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the seven meeting’s today!

NAP – SONGO @ 7/2 with Bet UK – 1.25 Haydock



Our NAP of the day comes in the opening race from Haydock where we have selected Songo for Milton Harris and David Probert to win this Class 5 Handicap over the 1m3f175y distance.

This 6-year-old is coming in fresh off the back of a win at Bath at the beginning of the month, where he won by a comfortable two lengths after making great headway and keeping on well after being shaken up with under 3f to go. Songo races today off the same mark, in a race he is more than capable of winning.

Here at SportsLens, we think Songo is the one to beat here and can pick up his fifth win in seven starts on the flat turf.

NEXT BEST – POWER UNDER ME @ SP with Bet UK – 2.45 Curragh

We have selected our Next Best bet of the day from the third race over in Ireland at Curragh, where we have picked Power Under Me to triumph.

Coming in boasting back-to-back wins, this 4-year-old looks to be one of the most impressive and in form horse in this race. Power Under Me won just over a month ago at Cork over this same distance, which came after his last win the race before in October, at this exact track.

Worst finish as a racehorse is fourth, showing that Power Under Me is an impressive gelding and certainly one of the ones to watch here in the 2.45 at Curragh this afternoon.

Check out all of our selections across the seven meetings in the UK and Ireland on Saturday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Curragh, Haydock, Goodwood, York, Musselburgh, Stratford and Lingfield on Saturday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 50 races:

Curragh Horse Racing Tips

1.35 Woodcock Flight @ SP with Bet UK

2.10 Blackbeard @ SP with Bet UK

2.45 Power Under Me (NB) @ SP with Bet UK

3.20 Buckaroo @ 9/2 with Bet UK

3.55 Raise You @ SP with Bet UK

4.30 Max Mayhem @ SP with Bet UK

5.03 Fiach McHugh @ SP with Bet UK

5.35 Coins Cross @ SP with Bet UK

Haydock Horse Racing Tips

1.25 Songo (NAP) @ 7/2 with Bet UK

2.00 Bandinelli @ 9/4 with Bet UK

2.35 Tollard Royal @ 10/1 with Bet UK

3.10 Caturra @ 10/1 with Bet UK

3.45 King’s Lynn @ 7/1 with Bet UK

4.20 Gidwa @ SP with Bet UK

4.55 Russco @ SP with Bet UK

Gooodwood Horse Racing Tips

1.10 Baccarat Baby @ SP with Bet UK

1.45 Evocative Spark @ 5/1 with Bet UK

2.15 Brentford Hope @ 11/2 with Bet UK

2.50 Surrey Gold @ SP with Bet UK

3.25 Calling The Wind @ SP with Bet UK

4.00 Haseefah @ SP with Bet UK

4.35 Mr Beaufort @ SP with Bet UK

York Horse Racing Tips

1.40 Documenting @ SP with Bet UK

2.20 Conservative @ SP with Bet UK

2.55 Look Out Louis @ 11/2 with Bet UK

3.30 Mighty Blue @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.07 Just Janet @ SP with Bet UK

4.42 Far Away Thoughts @ SP with Bet UK

5.15 Maywake @ SP with Bet UK

Musselburgh Horse Racing Tips

1.53 Ballistic Berry @ SP with Bet UK

2.28 Oot Ma Way @ SP with Bet UK

3.03 Eddie’s Boy @ SP with Bet UK

3.38 Mi Capricho @ SP with Bet UK

4.13 Trojan Horse @ SP with Bet UK

4.48 Aquamas @ SP with Bet UK

5.23 Lord Of The Glen @ SP with Bet UK

Stratford Horse Racing Tips

5.30 Tardree @ SP with Bet UK

6.00 Light N Strike @ SP with Bet UK

6.30 Arthur’s Seat @ SP with Bet UK

7.00 Dogon @ SP with Bet UK

7.30 Lady Of Authority @ SP with Bet UK

8.00 Dhowin @ SP with Bet UK

8.30 Tarseem @ SP with Bet UK

Lingfield Horse Racing Tips

5.10 Uther Pendragon @ SP with Bet UK

5.45 Mercian Hymn @ SP with Bet UK

6.15 Major Gatsby @ SP with Bet UK

6.45 Glory And Gold @ SP with Bet UK

7.15 Gherkin @ SP with Bet UK

7.45 Favourite Queen @ SP with Bet UK

8.15 T Maxie @ SP with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change