Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four ITV Horse Racing Tips on Saturday 21st May

See today’s Lucky 15 horse racing tips as Andy Newton gives you four best bets at today’s UK and Irish cards from the ITV horse racing action at the Curragh, Haydock and York, including key races – the Irish 2000 Guineas and the Temple Stakes.
Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Saturday 21st May 2022
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus get up to 25% bonuses on multis with FITZDARES
MIGHTY ULYSSES @ 5/4 with Fitzdares – 2.35 Haydock
Powered home to win well at Newmarket last time out for the Gosden yard. Into a handicap here for the first time but looks a promising miler that will have more to come with just three outings. The useful Benoit De La Sayette rides to claim 5lbs which is the icing on the cake.
NATIVE TRAIL @ 4/11 with Fitzdares – 3.20 Curragh
English 2000 Guineas runner-up that will be all the rage in the Irish version here. Is the top rated in the field and prior to that recent second had won all four starts, one of which was here at the Curragh so we know the track is fine. William Buick rides.
SILENCE PLEASE @ 7/2 with Fitzdares – 3.30 York
Third on her return run last time at Goodwood. Was sent off favourite that day on what was her first run since coming over from Ireland. Connections would have learned a lot from that and the step up to 1m6f (from 1m 4f) will be within range.
WINTER POWER @ 13/8 with Fitzdares – 3.45 Haydock
Landed the G1 Nunthorpe Stakes last season at York and on that form is the one to beat. Yes, not won since but has been highly-tried at the top table sprint races – dropped into a Group 2 here will help and has gone well fresh in the past when winning first time out last season.
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
