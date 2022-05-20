Tony Calvin Horse Racing Tips | Best Bets for Saturday 21st May

Tony Calvin Tips – Saturday 21st May 2022
- 1.25 Haydock: CARLOS FELIX 7/2 with Boylesports
- 2.45 Goodwood: ANNAF 11/1 with Boylesports
- 2.00 Haydock: JUST HUBERT (e/w) 8/1 with Boylesports
- 3.30 York: GLENARTNEY 6/1 with Boylesports
Tony Calvin (Betfair) Best Bets
- 1.25 Haydock: CARLOS FELIX 7/2 with Boylesports
Second the last three times so has been knocking on the door. Up just a pound for the last of those runs but the cheekpieces are on today which are expected to help eke out a bit more. Also versatile in terms of trip but stays further than this 1m4f distance so connection can make full use of that too.
- 1.45 Goodwood: ANNAF 11/1 with Boylesports
Sent off favourite the last day at HQ, but didn’t handle the track that day and was slowly away. The step up in trip here will help too and having run the useful El Caballo to 4 lengths the time before is certainly capable of showing a good level of form.
- 2.00 Haydock: JUST HUBERT (e/w) 8/1 with Boylesports
Fair handicap stayer on his day and will be better for a recent run at Ascot after a break. Down a pound from that too and the step back up in trip (2m) here will help after finding 1m4f a bit sharp the last day.
- 3.30 York: GLENARTNEY 6/1 with Boylesports
Trappy little race but a chance is taken on this Ed Walker filly. A promising return run at Goodwood to the improving Bartzella last time was a good run back and would have improved for that too. Longer trip here looks a good move (1m6f) too and won’t mind any rain should it come (won on heavy).
Note: Odds are subject to change
Bet Tony Calvin’s Tips
Click the slip below to back Tony Calvin’s best bets in an e/w acca @ 3,401/1 with Boylesports
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.
RELATED: Horse Racing Today – See All Races at YORK & GOODWOOD and HAYDOCK today, with the latest betting, runners, riders and silks.
More Horse Racing Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets