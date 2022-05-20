Tony Calvin Horse Racing Tips | Best Bets for Saturday 21st May

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Tony Calvin Tips – Saturday 21st May 2022

Tony Calvin (Betfair) Best Bets

1.25 Haydock: CARLOS FELIX 7/2 with Boylesports

Second the last three times so has been knocking on the door. Up just a pound for the last of those runs but the cheekpieces are on today which are expected to help eke out a bit more. Also versatile in terms of trip but stays further than this 1m4f distance so connection can make full use of that too.

Sent off favourite the last day at HQ, but didn’t handle the track that day and was slowly away. The step up in trip here will help too and having run the useful El Caballo to 4 lengths the time before is certainly capable of showing a good level of form.

2.00 Haydock: JUST HUBERT (e/w) 8/1 with Boylesports

Fair handicap stayer on his day and will be better for a recent run at Ascot after a break. Down a pound from that too and the step back up in trip (2m) here will help after finding 1m4f a bit sharp the last day.

Trappy little race but a chance is taken on this Ed Walker filly. A promising return run at Goodwood to the improving Bartzella last time was a good run back and would have improved for that too. Longer trip here looks a good move (1m6f) too and won’t mind any rain should it come (won on heavy).

Note: Odds are subject to change

Bet Tony Calvin’s Tips

Click the slip below to back Tony Calvin’s best bets in an e/w acca @ 3,401/1 with Boylesports

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

RELATED: Horse Racing Today – See All Races at YORK & GOODWOOD and HAYDOCK today, with the latest betting, runners, riders and silks.

More Horse Racing Free Bets