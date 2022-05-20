Temple Stakes Trends & Tips | Best Bets For Saturday’s Haydock Race

The Temple Stakes is one of the big Saturday highlights this weekend as some of the best sprinters around battle it out for the Group 2 Haydock race. All eyes will be on the top-rated Winter Power, but does this Tim Easterby speedball tick the main trends?
Andy Newton’s got all the main 2022 Temple Stakes trends and tips ahead of Saturday’s big Haydock race.
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.
Did You Know? – 16 of the last 19 Temple Stakes winners were aged 5 or younger.
Find The Winner Of The Temple Stakes With Our Key Trends
3.45 –Temple Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 5f ITV4
18/19 – Trained in the UK
17/19 – Had won over 5f before
16/19 – Won by a horse aged 5 or younger
12/19 – Raced within the last 2 months
12/19 – Placed third or better last time out
12/19 – Favourites that were placed
12/19 – Had won a Group race before
9/19 – Raced at Newmarket last time out
8/19 – Winning favourites
5/19 – Won their latest race
2/19 – Trained by Henry Candy
2/19 – Ridden by Adam Kirby (2 of last 5 runnings)
The average winning SP in the last 16 years is 11/2
8 of the last 12 winners came from stalls 6 or lower
RELATED: Haydock Races Today – All Races at Haydock: Betting, silks runners & riders
Temple Stakes Tips and Best Bets
Onto the big race of the day in the UK and all eyes will be on the 117-rated WINTER POWER @ 6/4 with William Hill here. This Tim Easterby-trained 4 year-old is dropping back into a Group Two after running at the highest level in his last three outings.
He landed the G1 Nunthorpe Stakes at York races last season and on that form is the clear one to beat. Yes, he’s not won since but both races came abroad (Ireland and France) and in top G1 races too. There is every chance he’s a horse that just doesn’t travel well with all 7 of his 15 career wins coming on home soil.
He’s also back from a break – was last seen in October – but that’s actually a plus having bolted up on his return run at York last season, which also came in this month.
Of the rest – he’ll face his biggest challenge from the likes of Twilight Calls, the Royal runner – King’s Lynn and CD winner Came From The Dark. Existent and Moss Gill have place claims too, but of those at bigger prices a chance is also taken on recent York winner LAST CRUSADER (e/w) @ 11/1 with William Hill.
This Karl Burke-trained 3 year-old took a massive step forward last time out to win a Listed race going away by just over 2 lengths and being a 3 year-old gets a handy 8lbs off most and 5lbs off Winter Power. Yes, he’ll need to improve again but looks a horse that’s starting to get the hang of things and it’s no shock to see his connections taking their chance in this better race.
William Hill Special £30 FREE BET Offer – Enchanced odds & Flash odds to boost prices on horse racing. Plus, Extra Place races and one ‘Bet Boost’ to use every day on horse racing and Best Odds Guaranteed prices. (Ts&C’s apply)
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Recent Temple Stakes Winners
- 2021 – LIBERTY BEACH (13/8 fav)
- 2020 – No Race
- 2019 – BATTAASH (5/6 fav)
- 2018 – BATTAASH (10/11 fav)
- 2017 – PRICELESS (11/2)
- 2016 – PROFITABLE (8/1)
- 2015 – PEARL SECRET (10/1)
- 2014 – HOT STREAK (9/4 fav)
- 2013 – KINGSGATE NATIVE (14/1)
- 2012 – BATED BREATH (2/1 fav)
- 2011 – SOLE POWER (8/1)
- 2010 – KINGSGATE NATIVE (3/1 jfav)
- 2009 – LOOK BUSY (15/2)
- 2008 – FLEETING SPIRIT (7/2)
- 2007 – SIERRA VISTA (5/1)
- 2006 – REVERENCE (9/4 fav)
- 2005 – CELTIC MILL (16/1)
Watch Liberty Beach Winning The 2021 Temple Stakes at Haydock
Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets
See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the 2022 Haydock Temple Stakes Meeting this Saturday 21st May – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up.
Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £15 Get £15
2022 Haydock Temple Stakes Meeting Race Times and Names
Saturday 21st May 2022
- 1:25 – Florida Handicap Cl5 (4yo+ 0-75) 1m4f RTV
- 2:00 – Hell Nook Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 2m ITV4
- 2:35 – Silver Bowl Handicap Cl2 (3yo) 1m ITV4
- 3:10 – Sandy Lane Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo) 6f ITV4
- 3:45 – Temple Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 5f ITV4
- 4:20 – Edge Green Handicap Cl5 (3yo 0-75) 6f RTV
- 4:55 – New Boston Handicap Cl3 (4yo+ 0-90) 7f RTV
More Haydock Horse Racing Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets