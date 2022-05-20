Temple Stakes Trends & Tips | Best Bets For Saturday’s Haydock Race

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Temple Stakes is one of the big Saturday highlights this weekend as some of the best sprinters around battle it out for the Group 2 Haydock race. All eyes will be on the top-rated Winter Power, but does this Tim Easterby speedball tick the main trends?

Andy Newton’s got all the main 2022 Temple Stakes trends and tips ahead of Saturday’s big Haydock race.



Did You Know? – 16 of the last 19 Temple Stakes winners were aged 5 or younger.

Find The Winner Of The Temple Stakes With Our Key Trends

3.45 –Temple Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 5f ITV4

18/19 – Trained in the UK

17/19 – Had won over 5f before

16/19 – Won by a horse aged 5 or younger

12/19 – Raced within the last 2 months

12/19 – Placed third or better last time out

12/19 – Favourites that were placed

12/19 – Had won a Group race before

9/19 – Raced at Newmarket last time out

8/19 – Winning favourites

5/19 – Won their latest race

2/19 – Trained by Henry Candy

2/19 – Ridden by Adam Kirby (2 of last 5 runnings)

The average winning SP in the last 16 years is 11/2

8 of the last 12 winners came from stalls 6 or lower

Temple Stakes Tips and Best Bets

Onto the big race of the day in the UK and all eyes will be on the 117-rated WINTER POWER @ 6/4 with William Hill here. This Tim Easterby-trained 4 year-old is dropping back into a Group Two after running at the highest level in his last three outings.

He landed the G1 Nunthorpe Stakes at York races last season and on that form is the clear one to beat. Yes, he’s not won since but both races came abroad (Ireland and France) and in top G1 races too. There is every chance he’s a horse that just doesn’t travel well with all 7 of his 15 career wins coming on home soil.

He’s also back from a break – was last seen in October – but that’s actually a plus having bolted up on his return run at York last season, which also came in this month.

Of the rest – he’ll face his biggest challenge from the likes of Twilight Calls, the Royal runner – King’s Lynn and CD winner Came From The Dark. Existent and Moss Gill have place claims too, but of those at bigger prices a chance is also taken on recent York winner LAST CRUSADER (e/w) @ 11/1 with William Hill.

This Karl Burke-trained 3 year-old took a massive step forward last time out to win a Listed race going away by just over 2 lengths and being a 3 year-old gets a handy 8lbs off most and 5lbs off Winter Power. Yes, he’ll need to improve again but looks a horse that’s starting to get the hang of things and it’s no shock to see his connections taking their chance in this better race.

Recent Temple Stakes Winners

2021 – LIBERTY BEACH (13/8 fav)

2020 – No Race

2019 – BATTAASH (5/6 fav)

2018 – BATTAASH (10/11 fav)

2017 – PRICELESS (11/2)

2016 – PROFITABLE (8/1)

2015 – PEARL SECRET (10/1)

2014 – HOT STREAK (9/4 fav)

2013 – KINGSGATE NATIVE (14/1)

2012 – BATED BREATH (2/1 fav)

2011 – SOLE POWER (8/1)

2010 – KINGSGATE NATIVE (3/1 jfav)

2009 – LOOK BUSY (15/2)

2008 – FLEETING SPIRIT (7/2)

2007 – SIERRA VISTA (5/1)

2006 – REVERENCE (9/4 fav)

2005 – CELTIC MILL (16/1)

Watch Liberty Beach Winning The 2021 Temple Stakes at Haydock

2022 Haydock Temple Stakes Meeting Race Times and Names

Saturday 21st May 2022

1:25 – Florida Handicap Cl5 (4yo+ 0-75) 1m4f RTV

2:00 – Hell Nook Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 2m ITV4

2:35 – Silver Bowl Handicap Cl2 (3yo) 1m ITV4

3:10 – Sandy Lane Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo) 6f ITV4

3:45 – Temple Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 5f ITV4

4:20 – Edge Green Handicap Cl5 (3yo 0-75) 6f RTV

4:55 – New Boston Handicap Cl3 (4yo+ 0-90) 7f RTV

