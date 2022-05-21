Paul Kealy Horse Racing Tips | Best Bets for Saturday 21st May

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Paul Kealy’s Horse Racing Tips – Saturday 21st May 2022

Paul Kealy’s Best Bets



Improving with each race this season after a good third at Musselburgh last month. Stayed on well to take third that day so the step up to 2m will suit too.

3-from-3 from his opening races so an exciting colt for the Clive Cox yard. Course winner here too and has had a nice break since his last run when winning at Newbury.

The Clive Cox yard won this in 2017 and look to have another good chance here. This 3 year-old had a top 2 year-old season last term – winning a Group 2 and running well at the top level. Will be better for a recent second in France and looks the value call over the first two in the betting.

Second at Ascot last time out was a decent effort and Hayley Turner, who rode that day, is back in the saddle. The Andrew Balding yard also won this race in 2013 with a certain Hayley Turner riding that day too.

Been running well this year with three top 4 runs. Down a pound from last time and Kieran Schofield riding again to take off 5lbs. Good draw in 4 and expected to go close again.

