Paul Kealy Horse Racing Tips | Best Bets for Saturday 21st May

Paul Kealy’s Horse Racing Tips – Saturday 21st May 2022
2.00 Haydock: ALRIGHT SUNSHINE (e/w) @ 10/1 with Fitzdares
2.35 Haydock: WHOPUTFIFTYINYOU (e/w) @ 7/1 with Fitzdares
3.10 Haydock: CATURRA @ 15/2 with Fitzdares
1.45 Goodwood: WAR IN HEAVEN (e/w) @ 13/2 with Fitzdares
2.55 York: EY UP IT’S MAGGIE (e/w) @ 17/2 with Fitzdares
Paul Kealy’s Best Bets
2.00 Haydock: ALRIGHT SUNSHINE (e/w) @ 10/1 with Fitzdares
Improving with each race this season after a good third at Musselburgh last month. Stayed on well to take third that day so the step up to 2m will suit too.
2.35 Haydock: WHOPUTFIFTYINYOU (e/w) @ 7/1 with Fitzdares
3-from-3 from his opening races so an exciting colt for the Clive Cox yard. Course winner here too and has had a nice break since his last run when winning at Newbury.
3.10 Haydock: CATURRA @ 15/2 with Fitzdares
The Clive Cox yard won this in 2017 and look to have another good chance here. This 3 year-old had a top 2 year-old season last term – winning a Group 2 and running well at the top level. Will be better for a recent second in France and looks the value call over the first two in the betting.
1.45 Goodwood: WAR IN HEAVEN (e/w) @ 13/2 with Fitzdares
Second at Ascot last time out was a decent effort and Hayley Turner, who rode that day, is back in the saddle. The Andrew Balding yard also won this race in 2013 with a certain Hayley Turner riding that day too.
2.55 York: EY UP IT’S MAGGIE (e/w) @ 17/2 with Fitzdares
Been running well this year with three top 4 runs. Down a pound from last time and Kieran Schofield riding again to take off 5lbs. Good draw in 4 and expected to go close again.
Note: Odds are subject to change
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.
Bet Paul Kealy’s Tips – Bet Slip
Click the slip below to back Paul Kealy’s best bets in an treble @ 53,295/1 with Fitzdares
RELATED: Horse Racing Today – See All Races at YORK & GOODWOOD and HAYDOCK today, with the latest betting, runners, riders and silks.
Other Horse Racing Content
ITV Saturday Racing Tips From Haydock
ITV Saturday Racing Tips From Goodwood and York
Temple Stakes Tips and Trends
Irish 2000 Guineas Trends and Tips
Irish Guineas Free Bets and Bookmaker Offers
Tony Calvin Saturday Best Bets
Templegate (Sun) Saturday Best Bets
Pricewise (Tom Segal) Saturday Best Bets
Paul Kealy (Racing Post) Saturday Best Bets
Kevin Blake (Betfair) Saturday Best Bets
Placepot Tips from Haydock on Saturday 21st May
Daily Each-way Betting Tip
Today’s daily Horse Racing Tips
Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips
Today’s Horse Racing NAP
Andrew Mount’s best bets on Saturday
Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis On Saturday
Top Horse Racing Tips & Advice For UK Betting Today
More Horse Racing Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets