Templegate Horse Racing Tips | NAP & NB for Saturday 21st May

Templegate Tips (NAP/NB) – Saturday 21st May 2022

Templegate Horse Racing NAP

The Hannon yard won this in 2016 and 2019, and look to have a leading chance again here with Bosh. This 3 year-old was third last time out on his return run at Newbury – beaten just a length – and with some improvement on that can go close here. Has only been out of the top three once from 6 outings (2 wins).

Templegate Horse Racing NB

Fast improving stayer for Godolphin that has won 5 of his 9 starts. Returned at Kempton at the end of March with another good win over 2m and has also won here at Haydock in the past. James Doyle rides and looks the clear one to beat again.

Other Templegate ITV Horse Racing Tips (Saturday 21st 2022)

1.25 Haydock: WATS THE WIFI CODE @ 13/2 with Fitzdares

2.00 Haydock: BANINELLI (NB) @ 11/4 with Fitzdares

2.35 Haydock: MIGHTY ULYSSES @ 6/4 with Fitzdares

3.10 Haydock: GO BEARS GO @ 85/40 with Fitzdares

3.45 Haydock (Temple Stakes): KING’S LYNN @ 11/2 with Fitzdares

1.45 Goodwood: BOSH (NAP) @ 6/1 with Fitzdares

2.15 Goodwood: VICTORY CHIME @ SP with Fitzdares

2.55 York: JAWWAAL @ 13/2 with Fitzdares

3.30 York: URBAN ARTIST @ 5/1 with Fitzdares

