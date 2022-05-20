Irish 2000 Guineas Trends & Tips | Best Bets For Saturday’s Curragh Race

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The 2022 Irish 2000 Guineas is the big horse race in Ireland this Saturday and with trainer Aidan O’Brien having already won the race an incredible 11 times, then anything he runs has to be respected. However, all eyes will the English 2000 Guineas runner-up Native Trail who has been all the rage in the betting.



Andy Newton’s got all the main 2000 Irish Guineas trends and tips ahead of Saturday’s big Curragh race.



Did You Know? – 15 of the last 20 Irish 2000 Guineas winners finished in the first two.

Find The Winner Of The Irish 2000 Guineas With Our Key Trends

3.20 –Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas (Group 1) (3yo) 1m ITV4

18/20 – Had run within the last 3 weeks

16/20 – Had won over either 7f or 1m before

16/20 – Had won between 1-4 times before

15/20 – Favourites that finished in the top two

14/20 – Ran at Newmarket last time out

14/20 – Returned 5/1 or shorter in the betting

14/20 – Came from the top 3 in the betting

14/20 – Irish bred

14/20 – Drawn in stall 4 or lower

13/20 – Had run at the Curragh before

10/20 – Had won a Group 1 race before

9/20 – Winning favourites

9/20 – Unplaced last time out

8/20 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien (11 wins in total)

8/20 – Trained by a UK-based stable

8/20 – Won last time out

5/20 – Won the 2,000 Guineas (Newmarket) that season

The average winning SP in the last 20 years is 11/2

Rock of Gibraltar (2002), Cockney Rebel (2007), Henrythenavigator (2008), Gleneagles (2015) & Churchill (2017) all did the English/Irish 2,000 Guineas double

Irish 2000 Guineas Tips and Best Bets

It’s hard to see beyond the Godolphin-owned NATIVE TRAIL @ 1/3 with BoyleSports here, who brings the best form into the race after a 3/4 of a length second in the English 2000 Guineas last month.

Believe it or not, the ‘boys in blue’ of Godolphin last won the Irish 2000 Guineas back in 2005 with Dubawi, so will be looking to end a 16 year baron spell. While prior to that their only other win in the race came in 2000 (Bachir).

Before his second in the English 2000 Guineas, this Charlie Appleby-trained colt had won all five starts including the Group One Dewhurst and National Stakes and with the last of those mentioned wins coming at The Curragh, then we even though this track is fine too. It’s hard to find any angles to take him on with.

Best Of The Rest

With a staggering 11 Irish 2000 Guineas wins anything the Aidan O’Brien yard run always has to be respected – they’ve just the one runner this year, Ivy League @ 14/1 with BoyleSports. However, this 3 year-old was last seen running second in the G3 Amethyst Stakes at Leopardstown 2 weeks ago and on that run and in this better race you feel he’ll need to step up.

Trainer Jim Bolger won this 12 months ago and tries again – this time with Wexford Native @ 18/1 with BoyleSports , but is rated 19lbs inferior to Native Trail and was also beaten 4 lengths by another runner – BUCKAROO (e/w) @ 9/2 with BoyleSports – last time here at the Curragh.

Buckaroo, looks to have a live each-way chance though as we know the track suits and this Joseph O’Brien runner has also run well at G1 level in the past when a fair 4th in the Criterium de Saint Cloud in France last October. He can give Native Trail most to think about.

Finally, the only other UK runner in the field, away from Native Trial, is the Andrew Balding-trained Imperial Fighter @ 40/1 with BoyleSports. This 3 year-old has a squeak of picking up some prize money too after a close third in a Listed race at Newcastle last time.

He was also runner-up to this year’s 2000 Guineas winner – Coroebus – at HQ last October (beaten just 2 lengths) and was also only beaten just over 2 lengths in the G1 Vertem Futurity Trophy Stakes at Doncaster last term.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Recent Irish 2000 Guineas Winners

2021 – MAC SWINEY (8/1)

2020 – SISKIN (2/1 fav)

2019 – PHOENIX OF SPAIN (16/1)

2018 – ROMANISED (25/1)

2017 – CHURCHILL (4/9 fav)

2016 – AWTAAD (9/2)

2015 – GLENEAGLES (2/5 fav)

2014 – KINGMAN (4/5 fav)

2013 – MAGICIAN (10/3)

2012 – POWER (5/1)

2011 – RODERIC O’CONNOR (7/2)

2010 – CANFORD CLIFFS (9/4 fav)

2009 – MASTERCRAFTSMAN (6/4 fav)

2008 – HENRYTHENAVIGATOR (5/4)

2007 – COCKNEY REBEL (6/4 fav)

2006 – ARAAFA (12/1)

2005 – DUBAWI (7/4 jfav)

2004 – BACHELOR (12/1)

2003 – INDIAN HAVEN (8/1)

2002 – ROCK OF GIBRALTAR (4/7 fav)

Watch Mac Swiney Winning The 2021 Irish 2000 Guineas

2022 Irish Guineas Meeting Race Times and Names

Saturday 21st May 2022

1:35 – Tally Ho Stud Irish EBF (C & G) Maiden (2yo) 6f RTV

2:10 – GAIN Marble Hill Stakes (Group 3) (2yo) 6f RTE2

2:45 – Weatherbys Ireland Greenlands Stakes (Group 2) (4yo+) 6f RTE2

3:20 – Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas (Group 1) (3yo) 1m ITV4

3:55 – Hanlon Concrete Orby Stakes (Listed Race) (4yo+) 1m4f RTE2

4:30 – William Hill Handicap (Premier Handicap) (4yo+) 1m2f RTE2

5:03 – FBD Hotels And Resorts Handicap (3yo) 7f RTV

5:35 – William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap (4yo+ 50-80) 1m RTV

