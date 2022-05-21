Pricewise Horse Racing Tips | Tom Segal Best Bets for Sat 21st May

Pricewise (Tom Segal) Tips – Saturday 21st May 2022
Pricewise (Tom Segal) Best Bets
1.45 Goodwood: BOSH @ 5/1 with Fitzdares
The Richard Hannon yard have a good recent record in this race and they mean business again with three runners – River Pride, Gisburn and Bosh. It’s the last of that trip that looks the most interesting after 5 top three runs from his opening 6 outings (2 wins). A recent third at Newbury would have brought him on after a break too and Jamie Spencer a good jockey booking.
2.00 Haydock: VALLEY FORGE @ 4/1 with Fitzdares
Looks worth a crack up to 2m here after running well over 1m6f and looking as if the extra yardage will suit. First run back from being gelded last time too and also first run off a 212 break. Expected to stay the trip well and go well today for the Balding camp.
2.35 Haydock: MISTER WILSON @ 4/1 with Fitzdares
Interesting Irish raider from the Gavin Cromwell yard that took a step forward the last day to run a close second in a fair Naas handicap. Will be better for that run and connections have booked Aidan Keeley to take off a handy 7lbs too.
3.45 Haydock (Temple Stakes): LAST CRUSADER @ 6/1 with Fitzdares
Took a big step forward the last day at York when winning a Listed race in great fashion. Up into a Group Two here today but a fast-improving sprinter from the Karl Burke yard and looks the value call over the favourite – Winter Power.
Note: Odds are subject to change
