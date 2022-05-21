Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Saturday, 21 May

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The horse racing NAP of the Day on another busy Saturday, 21 May, is Last Crusader. He goes in the 5f Group 2 Temple Stakes at Haydock Park today (3:45). Karl Burke’s sprinter looks a great each way bet at neat 9/1 odds.

An eye-catching winner on his first start dropping to the minimum horse racing distance last time out, Last Crusader is quickly turned out by connections. He has race fitness on his side against some rivals who may need this reappearance. With the yard in decent nick, this three-year-old Oasis Dream colt is our horse racing NAP today.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Last Crusader win?

Burke brings a 20 per cent strike rate with his runners into the weekend. Six of the stable’s last seven winners have been in 5f sprints like this, and top UK betting sites know it only too well. In Last Crusader, Burke has a still unexposed and potentially progressive type at the distance.

He made all and ran on well when landing the Westow Stakes, a Listed contest against fellow three-year-olds, during the Dante Festival at York races just last week. Last Crusader gave 5lb and a 2 1/4 lengths beating to stable companion Guilded. The runner-up was previously a fine fourth at 100/1 during last season’s horse racing results in the Group 1 Middle Park Stakes.

It was a run full of promise from Last Crusader. The handicapper was certainly impressed by his exploits, raising his official rating by 10lb off the back of it. However, the weights are now more favourable. Last Crusader receives 8lb weight-for-age from the older colts and geldings, plus 5lb from the favourite Winter Power.

Today’s horse racing NAP runs for connections with a plan

Owners Clipper Logistics run another Burke inmate in Attagirl, so there may be a pacemaker plan afoot. According to the prices on horse racing betting sites, Last Crusader is the stable’s first choice of three runners with connections retained rider Danny Tudhope, who is two from three aboard, in the saddle again.

For those looking for an each way alternative to Winter Power, backing this potential improver instead of sifting through the same old exposed sprinters makes some appeal. That is why Last Crusader is our horse racing NAP for 21 May. A £10 each way punt on him with 888Sport returns £128 if he wins. New customers also qualify for £40 in bonuses with all the info below…

