ITV Racing Tips & Trends | Haydock Best Bets: Sat 21st May

Plenty of ITV racing tips to get stuck into today with the main ITV4 racing this Saturday coming from Haydock Park. We’ve four LIVE races to take in that include the Group Two contests – the Sandy Lane Stakes (3:10) and the Temple Stakes (3:45).



Andy Newton is on hand with all the ITV4 horse Haydock races with key trends and ITV racing tips this Saturday.

Haydock ITV Racing Tips & Trends (RacingTV/ITV4)

2.00 – Cazoo Hell Nook Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 2m ITV4

Just 7 previous runnings

7/7 – Winners aged 4 or 5

7/7 – Didn’t win last time out

7/7 – Returned 10/1 or shorter in the betting

6/7 – Came from stalls 2-8 (inc)

6/7 – Unplaced favourites

6/7 – Had raced in the last 5 weeks

5/7 – Winners carried 8-13 or more

5/7 – Rated between 90-98

5/7 – Finished in the top 6 last time out

2/7 – Trained by Mark Johnston

0/7 – Winning favourites

Trainers John Quinn, William Haggas, Mark Johnston (2), Tim Easterby, Brian Ellison and Lucy Wadham were previous winners of the race

With a 31% record with their 4+ year-olds at the track then the Charlie Appleby-trained BANDINELLI @ 5/2 with Fitzdares gets the nod here. This Godolphin 4 year-old heads here having won 5 of his 9 starts, including last time at Kempton (AW) and the switch to the turf is fine too having won here at Haydock last September.

Of the others, Valley Forge, the top-weight Alright Sunshine and Merveillo have claims, but with the Mark Johnston yard winning two of the last four renewals their only runner in the field – GOLDEN FLAME (e/w) @ 10/1 with Fitzdares – who is also a past course winner, is also worth a saver.

2.35 – Cazoo Silver Bowl Stakes (Handicap) Cl2 1m ITV4

18/18 – Had won between 1-3 times before

17/18 – Had raced within the last 4 weeks

16/18 – Had won over 7f or 1m before

16/18 – Returned 15/2 or shorter in the betting

16/18 – Came from the top 3 in the betting

14/18 – Placed last time out

14/18 – Carried 9-1 or less

11/18 – Drawn in stall 8 or lower

10/18 – Favourites that finished in the top 4

7/18 – Won last time out

5/18 – Winning favourites

4/18 – Ran at Newmarket last time out

2/18 – Trained by Mark Johnston (2 of last 8)

David Probert has ridden 2 of the last 11 winners.

The average winning SP in the last 10 years is 15/2

Trainer John Gosden took this pot in 2019 and he’s got a lively chance of adding to that this year with MIGHTY ULYSSES @ 5/4 with Fitzdares, who bolted up by 4 1/2 lengths at Newmarket last time out. The Gosden yard also boasts a decent 27% record with their 3 year-olds at the track and jockey – Benoit De La Sayette, who rode last time, remains in the saddle to claim a handy 5lbs.

Of the rest, Outgate was a nice winner last time and is respected, while the Richard Hughes yard has a 33% record with their 3 year-olds here so his Ring Of Beara could out run his odds. Whoputfiftyinyou is unbeaten but pulled a bit the last day over 7f, so the 1m trip is the worry.

Irish raider – Mister Wilson – could be dangerous off a low weight, but the other of interest is the Mark Johnston runner – SPIRIT CATCHER (e/w) @ 9/1 with Fitzdares. The yard have won 2 of the lat 8 runnings of this race and with only 4 career runs (2 wins), this New Bay colt is going the right way and should have more in the locker.

3.10 – Cazoo Sandy Lane Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo) 6f ITV4

15/16 – Returned 8/1 or shorter in the betting

15/16 – Raced in the last 7 weeks

15/16 – Had won over 6f before

14/16 – Finished in the top 3 last time out

13/16 – Had won between 1-3 times before

12/16 – Returned 5/1 or shorter in the betting

12/16 – From stall 5 or higher

8/16 – Winning favourites

6/16 – Came from stall 8 or 9

3/16 – Raced at Newbury last time out

2/16 – Raced at York last time

The average winning SP in the last 9 years is 7/1

Horses from stall 8 or 9 have won 38% of the last 16 runnings of this race – WINGS OF WAR (e/w) @ 12/1 with Fitzdares (stall 8) and Vertiginous (stall 9) – try to uphold that trend. Of the pair, the first-named looks to have a fair chance though. From the Clive Cox yard, who won this race in 2017 (Harry Angel), this 3 year-old will be better for a recent fourth at Ascot on his first run back for 221-days.

He was also a Group Two winner last season when taking the Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury so is proven at this level too. The in-form El Caballo will be popular after four straight wins on the AW, but this is another step up and is also back on the grass – he looks a bit short in the betting based on these different conditions.

Go Bears Go beat Wings Of War last time and should not be far away either, while Flaming Rib won a nice Conditions race at Chester and has a leading chance too. However, a saver on the other Clive Cox runner – CATURRA (e/w) @ 8/1 with Fitzdares – is advised too.

This 3 year-old was only just beaten in a G3 in France last time out but it came off a 207-day break so will be sharper this time. Last season he won the G2 Flying Childers at Donny and was only beaten 1 1/2 lengths in the G1 Middle Park Stakes at HQ.

3.45 –Cazoo Temple Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 5f ITV4

18/19 – Trained in the UK

17/19 – Had won over 5f before

16/19 – Won by a horse aged 5 or younger

12/19 – Raced within the last 2 months

12/19 – Placed third or better last time out

12/19 – Favourites that were placed

12/19 – Had won a Group race before

9/19 – Raced at Newmarket last time out

8/19 – Winning favourites

5/19 – Won their latest race

2/19 – Trained by Henry Candy

2/19 – Ridden by Adam Kirby (2 of last 5 runnings)

The average winning SP in the last 16 years is 11/2

8 of the last 12 winners came from stalls 6 or lower

Onto the big race of the day in the UK and all eyes will be on the 117-rated WINTER POWER @ 6/4 with Fitzdares here. This Tim Easterby-trained 4 year-old is dropping back into a Group Two after running at the highest level in his last three outings.

He landed the G1 Nunthorpe Stakes at York races last season and on that form is the clear one to beat. Yes, he’s not won since but both races came abroad (Ireland and France) and in top G1 races too. There is every chance he’s just a horse that doesn’t travel well with all 7 of his 15 career wins coming on home soil.

He’s also back from a break – was last seen in October – but that’s actually a plus having bolted up on his return run at York last season, which also came in this month.

Of the rest – he’ll face his biggest challenge from the likes of Twilight Calls, the Royal runner – King’s Lynn and CD winner Came From The Dark. Existent and Moss Gill have place claims too, but of those at bigger prices a chance is also taken on recent York winner LAST CRUSADER (e/w) @ 11/1 with Fitzdares.

This Karl Burke-trained 3 year-old took a massive step forward last time out to win a Listed race going away by just over 2 lengths and being a 3 year-old gets a handy 8lbs off most and 5lbs off Winter Power. Yes, he’ll need to improve again but looks a horse that’s starting to get the hang of things and it’s no shock to see his connections taking their chance in this better race.

Note: Odds are subject to change

