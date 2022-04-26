Horse Racing tips today: Tuesday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat turf and over the jumps, with three meetings from England, one from Scotland and one across the pond in Ireland. Here are our Tuesday horse racing tips and bets.

The meetings from Nottingham, Brighton and Yarmouth get underway in the afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining two meetings from Punchestown and Ayr get underway in the late afternoon and run into the evening. The first race sets off at 1.05pm at Yarmouth, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.30pm at Ayr.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Punchestown and one from Brighton, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Nottingham, Brighton, Yarmouth, Punchestown and Ayr

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the five meeting’s today!

NAP – BOB OLINGER @ 11/8 with LiveScore Bet – 6.35 Punchestown

Our NAP of the day comes across the Irish Sea from Punchestown this afternoon where we have sided with Bob Olinger to claim victory here.

This 7-year-old is three-from-three in his chase starts and steps up to three miles for the first time this afternoon on slightly quicker ground than he is used to. We think he will keep up his perfect record and prove he can step up the four furlongs in distance from his last win at Cheltenham.

Bob Olinger under the ride of Rachael Blackmore and trainer Henry De Bromhead looks a great bet.

NEXT BEST – THUNDER QUEEN @ 3/1 with LiveScore Bet – 3.58 Brighton

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from the south coast in Brighton where we have selected Thunder Queen to win.

She has won two of her last three starts, looking impressive last time out at Windsor when she was successful in a Class 5 Handicap. Stepping up in trip here by a furlong or so, which could well suit this 3-year-old filly who is chasing back-to-back wins.

Here at SportsLens, we think Thunder Queen will go really well and will win for Richard Hannon and Hayley Turner.

Check out all of our selections across the five meetings in the UK and Ireland on Tuesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Nottingham, Yarmouth, Brighton, Punchestown and Ayr on Tuesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 36 races:

Nottingham Horse Racing Tips

2.00 Lost Angel @ 10/3 with LiveScore Bet

2.30 New Dimension @ 4/6 with LiveScore Bet

3.00 Quick Change @ 5/1 with LiveScore Bet

3.30 Holy Endeavour @ 7/1 with LiveScore Bet

4.05 Abstinence @ 8/1 with LiveScore Bet

4.40 Gumball @ 5/2 with LiveScore Bet

5.15 Iur Cinn Tra @ 7/4 with LiveScore Bet

Brighton Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Dazzling Gem @ 5/2 with LiveScore Bet

2.20 Mobarhin @ 11/4 with LiveScore Bet

2.50 Hoffman @ 4/1 with LiveScore Bet

3.23 Point Louise @ 9/2 with LiveScore Bet

3.58 Thunder Queen (NB) @ 3/1 with LiveScore Bet

4.33 Dark Kris @ 6/4 with LiveScore Bet

5.03 Macs Dilemma @ 2/1 with LiveScore Bet

Yarmouth Horse Racing Tips

1.05 Contingency Fee @ 13/8 with LiveScore Bet

1.35 My Mirage @ 5/1 with LiveScore Bet

2.10 Akhu Najla @ 2/1 with LiveScore Bet

2.40 Lilkian @ 4/1 with LiveScore Bet

3.13 Bluenose Belle @ 9/2 with LiveScore Bet

3.48 Goddess Of Fire @ 2/1 with LiveScore Bet

4.23 Silver Dollar @ 5/1 with LiveScore Bet

Punchestown Horse Racing Tips

3.40 Instit @ 9/1 with LiveScore Bet

4.15 Sir Gerhard @ 8/13 with LiveScore Bet

4.50 Glan @ 5/1 with LiveScore Bet

5.25 Energumene @ 8/11 with LiveScore Bet

6.00 Irish Envoy @ 6/1 with LiveScore Bet

6.35 Bob Olinger (NAP) @ 11/8 with LiveScore Bet

7.10 Good Bye Sam @ 11/10 with LiveScore Bet

7.45 Firm Footings @ 4/1 with LiveScore Bet

Ayr Horse Racing Tips

5.10 Retirement Beckons @ 3/1 with LiveScore Bet

5.40 Diamondonthehill @ 3/1 with LiveScore Bet

6.15 Shallow Hal @ 9/4 with LiveScore Bet

6.50 Royal Regent @ 7/1 with LiveScore Bet

7.25 Breaking Light @ 3/1 with LiveScore Bet

8.00 Rose Bandit @ 5/2 with LiveScore Bet

8.30 Chookie Dunedin @ 15/8 with LiveScore Bet

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change