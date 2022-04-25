Templegate Punchestown Tips | Horse Racing Best Bets for Tuesday 26th April

Another huge day for horse racing fans this Tuesday with the opening day of the five-day Punchestown Festival in Ireland – billed as the Irish version of the Cheltenham Festival.



Here’s what leading horse racing tipster – Templegate (from the Sun Newspaper) – is pinpointing as his best bets at the Punchestown Festival on day one – Tuesday 26th April.

Templegate Tips – Tuesday 26th April 2022



Templegate Punchestown Horse Racing Tips

3.40 Punchestown: DINOBLUE @ 7/4 with LiveScore Bet

4.15 Punchestown: SIR GERHARD @ 4/6 with LiveScore Bet

4.50 Punchestown: SIT DOWN LUCY @ 12/1 with LiveScore Bet

5.25 Punchestown: ENERGUMENE @ 8/11 with LiveScore Bet

6.00 Punchestown: CALDWELL POTTER @ 3/1 with LiveScore Bet

6.35 Punchestown: BOB OLINGER @ 6/5 with LiveScore Bet

7.10 Punchestown: DE NORDENER @ 11/4 with LiveScore Bet

7.145 Punchestown: LISNAGAR FORTUNE @ 15/8 with LiveScore Bet

Note: Odds are subject to change

2022 Punchestown Festival Race Times and Names

Punchestown Festival Tuesday 26th April 2022

3:40 – Howden Insurance Brokers Mares’ Novice Hurdle (Listed Race) (4yo+) 2m½f RTV 4:15 – Bective Stud Champion Novice Hurdle (Grade 1) (5yo+) 2m½f RTE2 4:50 – Killashee Hotel Handicap Hurdle (Grade B) (4yo+) 2m½f RTE2 5:25 – William Hill Champion Chase (Grade 1) (5yo+) 2m RTE2 6:00 – Goffs Land Rover Bumper (4-5yo) 2m½f RTE2 6:35 – Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase (Grade 1) (5yo+) 3m½f RTE2 7:10 – Kildare Hunt Club Cross Country Chase for the Ladies’ Perpetual Cup (5yo+) 3m1f RTV 7:45 – Mick The Tent INH Flat Race (4yo) 2m½f RTV



