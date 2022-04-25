Punchestown Lucky 15 Tips: Four Horse Racing Best Bets on Tuesday 26th April

The tapes go up for the Punchestown Festival on Tuesday – five cracking days of Irish jumps racing to look forward to, so to get us going Andy Newton picks out his best Lucky 15 Punchestown Festival bets on day one.

Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Tuesday 26th April 2022

Here are our four best Punchestown Festival horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

Trainer Willie Mullins has a good record in this race – winning it five times since 2013. He’s got several entered, but Dinoblue looks to be one of his best chances. A good run last time out at Fairyhouse and before that was a fair 9th in the Ryanair Mares Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham. With just three runs now, you feel there is more to come.

3-from-3 over hurdles and was very impressive in winning the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham last time. The form of that win has been franked since – with the second winning again. Dropping back in trip is fine and beig the top-rated in the field (155) is the one to beat again.

Won the Queen Mother Champion Chase in great fashion last month and comes here having won 6 of his 7 runs over fences. Faces a strong challenger in last year’s winner of this race – Chacun Pour Soi – but at the age of 8 his younger legs are taken to be the difference.

Lucky winner of the Turners Novices’ Chase last time at Cheltenham – was booked for second until Galopin Des Champs fell late on. Returns to Punchestown though and is a past course winner and it’s interesting that connections are also opting for the tongue-tie here today. Has beaten the second best in the betting – Capodanno – already this season so also proven against that rival.

2022 Punchestown Festival Race Times and Names

Punchestown Festival Tuesday 26th April 2022

3:40 – Howden Insurance Brokers Mares’ Novice Hurdle (Listed Race) (4yo+) 2m½f RTV 4:15 – Bective Stud Champion Novice Hurdle (Grade 1) (5yo+) 2m½f RTE2 4:50 – Killashee Hotel Handicap Hurdle (Grade B) (4yo+) 2m½f RTE2 5:25 – William Hill Champion Chase (Grade 1) (5yo+) 2m RTE2 6:00 – Goffs Land Rover Bumper (4-5yo) 2m½f RTE2 6:35 – Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase (Grade 1) (5yo+) 3m½f RTE2 7:10 – Kildare Hunt Club Cross Country Chase for the Ladies’ Perpetual Cup (5yo+) 3m1f RTV 7:45 – Mick The Tent INH Flat Race (4yo) 2m½f RTV



