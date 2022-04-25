Punchestown Festival Bankers | Horse Racing Tips for Day One

A top opening day in prospect for the 2022 Punchestown Festival on Tuesday (26th April) with several big names on show. Andy Newton takes a look at the main players at the Punchestown Festival on Tuesday 26th April. Plus, if you want, you can put them in an acca (see the BetUK bet slip below).

4.15 Punchestown: SIR GERHARD @ 8/11 with BetUK – Is yet to taste defeat over hurdles (3-from-3) and will be all the rage to extend that sequence here. Is versatile in terms of trip so the drop back from 2m5f here to 2m is fine, while his proven stamina will be a big plus in the closing stages if he gets into a scrap with this stablemate – Dysart Dymano.



5.25 Punchestown: ENERGUMENE @ 4/6 with BetUK – Romped away with the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham last time out and will be all the rage to follow-up here. Will face a tough challenge with last year’s winner and stablemate – Chacun Pour Soi – in the race again, but jockey Paul Townend is happy to stick with Energumene.



6.35 Punchestown: BOB OLINGER @ 6/4 with BetUK – Was booked for second last time in the Turners Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham last time until Galopin Des Champs took a tumble at the last. So, a luck winner that day but doesn’t face that rival this time and having beaten the likely second favourite – Capodanno – at Punchestown in January then can be expected to hold the aces over that rival again.



Punchestown Festival Day One Tips

Andy Newton guides you through the ALL the Punchestown Festival day one races on a bumper 8-race card. Read his Punchestown day one tips here

2022 Punchestown Festival Race Times and Names

Punchestown Festival Tuesday 26th April 2022

3:40 – Howden Insurance Brokers Mares’ Novice Hurdle (Listed Race) (4yo+) 2m½f RTV 4:15 – Bective Stud Champion Novice Hurdle (Grade 1) (5yo+) 2m½f RTE2 4:50 – Killashee Hotel Handicap Hurdle (Grade B) (4yo+) 2m½f RTE2 5:25 – William Hill Champion Chase (Grade 1) (5yo+) 2m RTE2 6:00 – Goffs Land Rover Bumper (4-5yo) 2m½f RTE2 6:35 – Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase (Grade 1) (5yo+) 3m½f RTE2 7:10 – Kildare Hunt Club Cross Country Chase for the Ladies’ Perpetual Cup (5yo+) 3m1f RTV 7:45 – Mick The Tent INH Flat Race (4yo) 2m½f RTV



