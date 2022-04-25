Ruby Walsh Tips | Punchestown Festival Best Bets For Tuesday

The tapes go up for another five-day Punchestown Festival this week – starting on Tuesday 26th April, so let’s take a look at which horses the former Irish Champion jockey – Ruby Walsh – it tipping on day one at the Punchestown Festival.
Ruby Walsh Tips – Tuesday 26th April 2022
Ruby Walsh Punchestown Festival Day One Horse Racing Tips
3.40 Punchestown: PARTY CENTRAL @ 5/2 with Boylesports
4.15 Punchestown: SIR GERHARD @ 8/13 with Boylesports
4.50 Punchestown: HURRICANE CLIFF @ 25/1 with Boylesports
5.25 Punchestown: ENERGUMENE @ 4/5 with Boylesports
6.00 Punchestown: IRISH ENVOY @ 6/1 with Boylesports
6.35 Punchestown: FURY ROAD @ 7/1 with Boylesports
7.10 Punchestown: DE NORDENER @ 11/4 with Boylesports
7.145 Punchestown: VADSA QUEEN @ 11/2 with Boylesports
Note: Odds are subject to change
2022 Punchestown Festival Race Times and Names
Punchestown Festival Tuesday 26th April 2022
- 3:40 – Howden Insurance Brokers Mares’ Novice Hurdle (Listed Race) (4yo+) 2m½f RTV
- 4:15 – Bective Stud Champion Novice Hurdle (Grade 1) (5yo+) 2m½f RTE2
- 4:50 – Killashee Hotel Handicap Hurdle (Grade B) (4yo+) 2m½f RTE2
- 5:25 – William Hill Champion Chase (Grade 1) (5yo+) 2m RTE2
- 6:00 – Goffs Land Rover Bumper (4-5yo) 2m½f RTE2
- 6:35 – Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase (Grade 1) (5yo+) 3m½f RTE2
- 7:10 – Kildare Hunt Club Cross Country Chase for the Ladies’ Perpetual Cup (5yo+) 3m1f RTV
- 7:45 – Mick The Tent INH Flat Race (4yo) 2m½f RTV
