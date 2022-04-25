Ruby Walsh Tips | Punchestown Festival Best Bets For Tuesday

The tapes go up for another five-day Punchestown Festival this week – starting on Tuesday 26th April, so let’s take a look at which horses the former Irish Champion jockey – Ruby Walsh – it tipping on day one at the Punchestown Festival.



Ruby Walsh Tips – Tuesday 26th April 2022



Ruby Walsh Punchestown Festival Day One Horse Racing Tips

3.40 Punchestown: PARTY CENTRAL @ 5/2 with Boylesports

4.15 Punchestown: SIR GERHARD @ 8/13 with Boylesports

4.50 Punchestown: HURRICANE CLIFF @ 25/1 with Boylesports

5.25 Punchestown: ENERGUMENE @ 4/5 with Boylesports

6.00 Punchestown: IRISH ENVOY @ 6/1 with Boylesports

6.35 Punchestown: FURY ROAD @ 7/1 with Boylesports

7.10 Punchestown: DE NORDENER @ 11/4 with Boylesports

7.145 Punchestown: VADSA QUEEN @ 11/2 with Boylesports



Note: Odds are subject to change

2022 Punchestown Festival Race Times and Names

Punchestown Festival Tuesday 26th April 2022

3:40 – Howden Insurance Brokers Mares’ Novice Hurdle (Listed Race) (4yo+) 2m½f RTV 4:15 – Bective Stud Champion Novice Hurdle (Grade 1) (5yo+) 2m½f RTE2 4:50 – Killashee Hotel Handicap Hurdle (Grade B) (4yo+) 2m½f RTE2 5:25 – William Hill Champion Chase (Grade 1) (5yo+) 2m RTE2 6:00 – Goffs Land Rover Bumper (4-5yo) 2m½f RTE2 6:35 – Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase (Grade 1) (5yo+) 3m½f RTE2 7:10 – Kildare Hunt Club Cross Country Chase for the Ladies’ Perpetual Cup (5yo+) 3m1f RTV 7:45 – Mick The Tent INH Flat Race (4yo) 2m½f RTV



