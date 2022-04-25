Countries
punchestown champion chase trends punchestown festival tips and stats

Punchestown Champion Chase Trends | Punchestown Festival Tips and Stats

Updated

16 mins ago

on

ENERGUMENE

The main race on day one of the 2022 Punchestown Festival is the William Hill Champion Chase (5:25pm) and we look set for a ‘crackerjack’ of a contest with last year’s hero – Chacun Pour Soi – and this year’s Queen Mother Champion Chase winner at the Cheltenham Festival – Energumene – lining up. Plus, you can snap up a £30 free bet to use on the Punchestown Champion Chase with the sponsors – William Hill – (more below).

Punchestown Festival William Hill Champion Chase Trends

  • 7 of the last 18 runnings went to the favourite
  • 17 of the last 22 winners came from the first three in the betting
  • French breds have won 9 of the last 14 runnings
  • 15 of the last 19 returned 7/1 or shorter in the betting
  • 11 of the last 19 had previous won at the track
  • All of the last 19 winners had won before over 2m
  • 14 of the last 19 came 1st or 2nd last time out
  • 13 of the last 19 were Irish-trained winners
  • 13 of the last 19 were aged 9 or younger
  • 5 of the last 16 finished unplaced that season’s Champion Chase at Cheltenham
  • 13 of the last 18 winners ran in the Queen Mother Champion Chase that season
  • 7 of the last 18 winners ran in that season’s Tingle Creek Chase (Sandown)
  • Paul Nicholls won the race in 2008 & 2009
  • Willie Mullins won the race in 2010, 2015, 2018, 2019 & 2021
  • Chacun Pour Soi (1st 6/5 fav) won the race in 2021

Punchestown Festival William Hill Champion Chase Tips

Trainer Willie Mullins has won the last three runnings of this and it will be a brave punter that thinks he can’t add to those successes as he’s got the first two in the betting – Chacun Pour Soi and ENERGUMENE.

The former – Chacun Pour Soi – landed the race 12 months ago and was super impressive when taking the Dublin Chase at Leopardstown in early February. However, he was last seen unseating in the Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival so needs to bounce back from that.

On a plus, he returns to Punchestown – a track he’s 2-from-2 at – and it’s clear now that’s he’s also a much better horse when racing in his home country. He’s also the top-rated in the field at 176, but with 13 of the last 19 winners aged 9 or younger this trend might be against this 10 year-old.

The other main Mullins runner – ENERGUMENE @ 8/11 with William Hill is also the choice of jockey Paul Townend and that looks significant, with Patrick Mullins riding Chacun Pour Soi @ 7/4 with William Hill. This 8 year-old is the new 2m chaser on the block for all the others to aim at and after a facile 8 1/2 length romp at Cheltenham he’s the call here to follow up.

Yes, the ground will be a bit quicker here but he’s won on good surface in the past and connections clearly feel he’ll be fine on it too. He also landed the Ryanair Novices’ here at this meeting last season so we know the track suits.

Of the rest, Envoi Allen, Andy Dufresne and Captain Guinness can fight it out for third, but will probably need something drastic to happen to the main two in one this this trio are winning this.

Punchestown Festival William Hill Champion Chase Latest Betting

Note: Odds are subject to change

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Energumene 8/11 William Hill
Chacun Pour Soi 7/4 William Hill
Andy Dufresne 16/1 William Hill
Envoi Allen 18/1 William HillWilliam Hill
Captain Guinness 33/1 William Hill

2022 Punchestown Festival Race Times and Names

Punchestown Festival Tuesday 26th April 2022

  • 3:40 – Howden Insurance Brokers Mares’ Novice Hurdle (Listed Race) (4yo+) 2m½f RTV
  • 4:15 – Bective Stud Champion Novice Hurdle (Grade 1) (5yo+) 2m½f RTE2
  • 4:50 – Killashee Hotel Handicap Hurdle (Grade B) (4yo+) 2m½f RTE2
  • 5:25 – William Hill Champion Chase (Grade 1) (5yo+) 2m RTE2
  • 6:00 – Goffs Land Rover Bumper (4-5yo) 2m½f RTE2
  • 6:35 – Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase (Grade 1) (5yo+) 3m½f RTE2
  • 7:10 – Kildare Hunt Club Cross Country Chase for the Ladies’ Perpetual Cup (5yo+) 3m1f RTV
  • 7:45 – Mick The Tent INH Flat Race (4yo) 2m½f RTV

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens