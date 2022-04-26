Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Tuesday, 26 April

As the Punchestown Festival kicks off this Tuesday, 26 April, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens tipsters is Chacun Pour Soi. He contests the Grade 1 Champion Chase there over 2m that headlines today’s card (5:25). This Willie Mullins mount is our experts’ best value Bet of the Day at terrific 13/8 odds.

Although now a 10-year-old, Chacun Pour Soi has been lightly-raced in his horse racing career. He is also two from two over course and distance with both of those victories coming at previous Punchestown Festivals. Now back on home soil, Chacun Pour Soi rates our horse racing NAP of the Day for 26 April.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Chacun Pour Soi win?

With only one career defeat in Ireland and that to subsequent Cheltenham Gold Cup winner A Plus Tard, Chacun Pour Soi has a formidable record in the Emerald Isle. While he appears to be the Willie Mullins yard’s second string here, he tops official ratings by 1lb from stable companion Energumene. It’s a whole stone and upwards to the remainder.

That essentially makes this a two-horse race for the best betting sites in the UK and Ireland. Chacun Pour Soi’s victory in this race 12 months ago where he ran out over five lengths too good for dual Ryanair Chase hero Allaho reads like strong form. He was also home in front of dual Celebration Chase scorer Greaneteen when third in the Queen Mother Champion Chase last season.

Better ground should suit second Mullins mount

Unlucky to unseat today’s jockey, Patrick Mullins, when still going well five out on rain softened ground in that race last time out, Chacun Pour Soi may appreciate the return to a sounder surface more than Energumene. His record and race results with yielding in the going description is excellent.

Mullins has won the Punchestown Champion Chase six times including the last three runnings. Taking all that into account, Chacun Pour Soi looks the value in this big race. A £10 punt on our horse racing NAP of the Day today with 888Sport returns £26.25. New customers can also qualify for £40 in bonuses from this wager.

