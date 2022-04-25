Countries
tom segal pricewise tips punchestown festival best bets for tuesday

Tom Segal Pricewise Tips | Punchestown Festival Best Bets For Tuesday

Updated

9 mins ago

on

BOYLES

Top Irish jumps racing this week for the Punchestown Festival – the action gets going on Tuesday 26th April, with an 8-race card to kick us off. So, here’s what leading horse racing tipster – Tom Segal (Pricewise), from the Racing Post, – is showcasing as his best horse racing bets at the Punchestown Festival on day one.

Back the Pricewise Punchestown day one picks in a double @ 163/1 with Boylesports

Tom Segal (Pricewise) Tips – Tuesday 26th April 2022

Tom Segal Pricewise Punchestown Festival Day One Horse Racing Tips

4.50 Punchestown: SIT DOWN LUCY @ 14/1 with BoylesportsTook a step forward the last day when third at Limerick – acts well on the better ground and is down a pound here too. Connections are also putting up 7lb claimer Charlie O’Dwyer to help with the weight so gets in here with just 10-3 (less the 7lbs claim)

6.35 Punchestown: MILLERS BANK @ 10/1 with BoylesportsUK raider that won at Aintree in the Manifesto Novices’ Chase last time. That came over 2m4f so the step up in trip here is the unknown, but this Alex Hales runner travelled well that day and certainly wasn’t stopping at the end. Looks a decent option against Bob Olinger and co.

Back the Pricewise Punchestown day one picks in a double @ 163/1 with Boylesports

Segal Tues Punchestown
Segal Tues Punchestown

2022 Punchestown Festival Race Times and Names

Punchestown Festival Tuesday 26th April 2022

      • 3:40 – Howden Insurance Brokers Mares’ Novice Hurdle (Listed Race) (4yo+) 2m½f RTV
      • 4:15 – Bective Stud Champion Novice Hurdle (Grade 1) (5yo+) 2m½f RTE2
      • 4:50 – Killashee Hotel Handicap Hurdle (Grade B) (4yo+) 2m½f RTE2
      • 5:25 – William Hill Champion Chase (Grade 1) (5yo+) 2m RTE2
      • 6:00 – Goffs Land Rover Bumper (4-5yo) 2m½f RTE2
      • 6:35 – Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase (Grade 1) (5yo+) 3m½f RTE2
      • 7:10 – Kildare Hunt Club Cross Country Chase for the Ladies’ Perpetual Cup (5yo+) 3m1f RTV
      • 7:45 – Mick The Tent INH Flat Race (4yo) 2m½f RTV

