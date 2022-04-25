Rachael Blackmore Punchestown Rides On Tuesday | Back This 692/1 Treble

We get going with the 5-day Punchestown Festival on Tuesday, but what horses is the popular Irish female jockey – Rachael Blackmore – riding? We take a look at her day one Punchestown Festival booked rides and their betting odds.
Rachael Blackmore Punchestown Festival Rides – Day One, Tuesday 26th April 2022
4.50 Punchestown: GUA DU LARGE @ 14/1 with Boylesports – Very competitive race here but this Henry De Bromhead runner beat one of the main fancies here – Glan – just two runs back at Fairyhouse. Since ran 13th of 26 in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham but that came off 3 1/2 months off so should be a lot better here. Also acts well on a better surface which he’ll get here.
5.25 Punchestown: ENVOI ALLEN @ 20/1 with Boylesports – Hasn’t hit the heights many thought he would but is still a useful chaser that is only 8 years-old. Likely to struggle against the main two in the race – Energumene and Chacun Pour Soi – being he’s rated 14 and 15lbs inferior to that pair, but is a course winner and could certainly pick up the pieces if the main two have off days.
6.35 Punchestown: BOB OLINGER @ 6/5 with Boylesports – Looks Rachael Blackmore’s best chance on the opening day of the Punchestown Festival. Lucky winner at Cheltenham, but this looks easier and is still 3-from-3 over fences so comes here unbeaten and the one for all the others to aim at.
Note: Odds are subject to change.
2022 Punchestown Festival Race Times and Names
Punchestown Festival Tuesday 26th April 2022
- 3:40 – Howden Insurance Brokers Mares’ Novice Hurdle (Listed Race) (4yo+) 2m½f RTV
- 4:15 – Bective Stud Champion Novice Hurdle (Grade 1) (5yo+) 2m½f RTE2
- 4:50 – Killashee Hotel Handicap Hurdle (Grade B) (4yo+) 2m½f RTE2
- 5:25 – William Hill Champion Chase (Grade 1) (5yo+) 2m RTE2
- 6:00 – Goffs Land Rover Bumper (4-5yo) 2m½f RTE2
- 6:35 – Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase (Grade 1) (5yo+) 3m½f RTE2
- 7:10 – Kildare Hunt Club Cross Country Chase for the Ladies’ Perpetual Cup (5yo+) 3m1f RTV
- 7:45 – Mick The Tent INH Flat Race (4yo) 2m½f RTV
