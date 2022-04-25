Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
Home News punchestown festival horse racing tips for day one tuesday 26th april

Punchestown Festival Horse Racing Tips For Day One, Tuesday 26th April

Updated

42 mins ago

on

punchestown racing

The 2022 Punchestown Festival gets going on Tuesday 26th April with a bumper 8-race card. The William Hill Champion Chase is the feature event at 5:25pm where Chacun Pour Soi and Engergumene lock horns, while another big star – Sir Gerhard – is in action in the Bective Stud Champion Novice Hurdle (4:15pm). Andy Newton gives you his Punchestown Festival tips on day one.

Best Horse Racing Betting Offers

Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £25 Get £36 In Free Bets

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

Punchestown Festival Tips: Day One, Tuesday 26th April 2022

3:40 – Howden Insurance Brokers Mares’ Novice Hurdle (Listed Race) (4yo+) 2m½f RTV

The Gordon Elliott-trained Party Central, who is a past course winner, will be popular here after a fair 7th in the Ryanair Novices’ Mares Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last time, but this is a race the Willie Mullins yard have won five times in the last 8 years.

With that in mind, their DINOBLUE @ SP with Boylesports and GRANGEE @ SP with Boylesports get the call here. The former was 9th in the already mentioned Ryanair Mares’ Novice, and wasn’t disgaced last time at Fairyhouse with a fourth to the useful Brandy Love over 2m4f – the drop back in trip will suit.

Grangee will also like the drop back in distance here after also running in that Fairyhouse race (6th), but was third in the Ryanair Mares’ Novice at Cheltenham – only beaten 2 3/4 lenghts and on that form should not be far away with Paul Townend riding.

Brides Hill, Lunar Display and another Mullins runner – Instit – are others to respect.

logo boylesportsBoylesports Special Offer – Money back if your horse is 2nd to the SP Fav (max refund £20). Applies to singles and win part of e/w bets in horses races in UK/Ire with 5 or more runners in. (Ts&C’s apply)

 

4:15 – Bective Stud Champion Novice Hurdle (Grade 1) (5yo+) 2m½f RTE2

Mighty Porter was last seen pulling up in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, so need to bounce back – therefore, this looks another for Mullins.

Dysart Dynamo also ran in the Supreme last time, when falling – was still going well at the time, but did pull hard that day so you feel it would have been unlikely he would have beaten the easy winner – Constitution Hill – that day anyway.

Mullins also has SIR GERHARD @ 8/13 with Boylesports here and he looks the safer call. This 7 year-old is 3-from-3 over hurdles and was a cracking winner of the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last time. He’s versatile in terms of trip so the drop back to 2 1/2f here is fine and the form of that last win has been franked since with the runner-up Three Stripe Life – winning well at Aintree.

Those looking to take Sir Gerhard on might note that his only defeat (from 7 runs) came here at Punchestown at this meeting last season in the NH Champion Bumper.

4:50 – Killashee Hotel Handicap Hurdle (Grade B) (4yo+) 2m½f RTE2

A very competitive race here with 16 runners heading to post. Course winner – Ardla – has shown a good level of form in his four runs over hurdles and will be popular.

The Willie Mullins yard have won this race three times since 2011 and have another strong hand with Farout Tax For Max, Tempo Chapter Twoa and Hybery.

But the call is to side with two Gordon Elliott runners here – GLAN @ SP with Boylesports and ESKYLANE @ SP with Boylesports . The first-named won well at Fairyhouse earlier this month and with that run coming off a 2 month break should also be better for it. She’s a course winner too and has only been out of the top three once from 6 runs over hurdles.

Eskylane is a course and distance winner that was 5th in the same race Glan won a few weeks ago. He’s the top-rated in the field but is also 7lbs better off at the weights this time. Davy Russell rides.

Great Bear, Tax For Max, Felix Desjy, Clifton Warrior and Gua Du Large are others to note.

logo boylesportsBoylesports Special Offer – Money back if your horse is 2nd to the SP Fav (max refund £20). Applies to singles and win part of e/w bets in horses races in UK/Ire with 5 or more runners in. (Ts&C’s apply)

 

5:25 – William Hill Champion Chase (Grade 1) (5yo+) 2m RTE2

Willie Mullins has landed last three runnings of this race and it’s long odds on that he’ll be adding to those successes as he’s got the first two in the betting – Chacun Pour Soi and ENERGUMENE @ 8/11 with Boylesports .

The first-named – Chacun Pour Soi – took this race 12 months ago and was very impressive when taking the Dublin Chase at Leopardstown in early February. However, he was last seen unseating in the Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival so needs to bounce back from that.

On a plus, he returns to Punchestown – a track he’s 2-from-2 at – and it’s clear now that’s he’s also a much better horse when racing in his home country. He’s also the top-rated in the field at 176, but with 13 of the last 19 winners aged 9 or younger this trend might be against this 10 year-old.

The other main Mullins runner – ENERGUMENE @ 8/11 with Boylesports is also the choice of jockey Paul Townend and that looks significant, with Patrick Mullins riding Chacun Pour Soi @ 7/4 with William Hill. This 8 year-old is the new 2m chaser on the block for all the others to aim at and after a facile 8 1/2 length romp at Cheltenham he’s the call here to follow up.

Yes, the ground will be a bit quicker here but he’s won on good surface in the past and connections clearly feel he’ll be fine on it too. He also landed the Ryanair Novices’ here at this meeting last season so we know the track suits.

Of the rest, Envoi Allen, Andy Dufresne and Captain Guinness can fight it out for third, but will probably need something drastic to happen to the main two in one this this trio are winning this.

6:00 – Goffs Land Rover Bumper (4-5yo) 2m½f RTE2

Several unknowns here for this bumper with most of the runners unraced. Willie Mullins won the race last year and also in 2014 and 2013 – he runs Rocco Ray and Elle Klassycco – both are sure to be popular.

Gordon Elliot also has a good record with wins in 2015, 2018 and 2019 – and has Ideal De Ciergues, Absolute Notions and CALDWELL POTTER @ SP with Boylesports it’s the last named with leading jockey Jamie Codd riding. This unraced 4 year-old is sure to be well forward for this and the fact Codd has picked to ride it suggests he’s the main player of the Elliott entries.

Artise D’Ainay and Isenay are others to have on your radar, while the only winner in the field is the Elizabeth Doyle-trained Irish Envoy.

logo boylesportsBoylesports Special Offer – Money back if your horse is 2nd to the SP Fav (max refund £20). Applies to singles and win part of e/w bets in horses races in UK/Ire with 5 or more runners in. (Ts&C’s apply)

 

6:35 – Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase (Grade 1) (5yo+) 3m½f RTE2

Fury Road travelled really well when second to Ahoy Senor in the Mildmay Novices’ Chase at Aintree recently and is a past course winner too.

Capodanno was a fair 4th in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase last time at Cheltenham and has to be considered, but we are happy to stick with BOB OLINGER @ SP with Boylesports here.

Yes, a lucky winner of the Turners Novices’ Chase last time at Cheltenham with Galopin Des Champs falling at the last when well clear. But before that he had Capodanno 4 3/4 lengths beaten here in January and on that running will be hard to beat. His trainer Henry De Bromhead didn’t feel that last run was his true showing either, so despite actually winning here is taken to bounce back (if that makes sense!).

Beacon Edge and Lifetime Ambition have cases, while MILLERS BANK @ SP with Boylesports is interesting up in trip to head the UK challenge after an impressive win over 2m4f last time at Aintree in the G1 Manifestso Novices’ Chase.

7:10 – Kildare Hunt Club Cross Country Chase for the Ladies’ Perpetual Cup (5yo+) 3m1f RTV

The Cross Country race next but the two to focus on look to be the Willie Mullins runner – Good Bye Sam and the Enda Bolger entry – DE NORDENER @ SP with Boylesports .

The former was all out to win a Hunter Chase at Tramore last time so comes here in form, but that was his first win and the worry was that he was all out over that 2m6f trip there so the step up to 3m1f might not be ideal.

So, De Nordener gets the call for the Bolger yard that have won this race a staggering 6 times in the last 10 runnings. This 6 year-old has won his last two as well – both in Points and with just 5 career runs should have more to come. The experienced Derek O’Connor is a further plus in the saddle.

7:45 – Mick The Tent INH Flat Race (4yo) 2m½f RTV

Another flat race with little to go on, so it’s probably safer to stick with Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott again here if you are having a bet.

Mullins has Lisnagar Fortune and Vadsa Fortune, while Elliott has Firm Footings and Sycamore Grey. With Jamie Codd riding Firm Footings you feel this is the better of the Elliott runners, but a chance is taken on the Mullins runner – LISNAGAR FORTUNE @ SP with Boylesports – with Patrick Mullins riding.

This 4 year-old has been figured well in the betting and you can expect him to be well forward on his racecourse debut.

logo boylesportsBoylesports Special Offer – Money back if your horse is 2nd to the SP Fav (max refund £20). Applies to singles and win part of e/w bets in horses races in UK/Ire with 5 or more runners in. (Ts&C’s apply)

 

Punchestown Festival – William Hill Champion Chase Trends

Find the winner of Tuesday’s Punchestown Festival Champion Chase using our key trends – these will highlight the best past profiles of past winners.

BoyleSports Punchestown Horse Racing Sign-up Offer: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

The free bet bonus being offered at BoyleSports is a fantastic one, giving everyone the chance to earn £20 in free bets. Take a look below to see the most important parts of this ‘easy-to-claim’ bonus to use if you wanted on the horse racing this week at the Punchestown Festival

  1. Click here to sign up to BoyleSports
  2. Place a bet of £10+ at odds of evens or greater
  3. Receive £20 of Free Bets

Other benefits of joining Boylesports

  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)
  • Daily Extra Place Offers and Money back if 2nd to SP Fav (in selected races)
  • No promo code required
  • Available to mobile customers only
  • Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of evens or greater
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the 2022 Punchestown Festival this week (Tues-Sat) – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up.

Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites

Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.
Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period
Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply.
Claim Offer

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.
Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get £15

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £15 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets

Valid until further notice | New players after 31.03.2021 | Valid on first Sports bet | Min. dep. £10 req. | Min. £10 wag. on the first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify | Bet must be settled | Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold Acca bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/ 1| Virtual and cashed out bets do not qualify | One-time offer | Bonuses credited following working day | T&Cs apply | 18+ | BeGambleAware.org
Claim Offer

2022 Punchestown Festival Race Times and Names

Punchestown Festival Tuesday 26th April 2022

      • 3:40 – Howden Insurance Brokers Mares’ Novice Hurdle (Listed Race) (4yo+) 2m½f RTV
      • 4:15 – Bective Stud Champion Novice Hurdle (Grade 1) (5yo+) 2m½f RTE2
      • 4:50 – Killashee Hotel Handicap Hurdle (Grade B) (4yo+) 2m½f RTE2
      • 5:25 – William Hill Champion Chase (Grade 1) (5yo+) 2m RTE2
      • 6:00 – Goffs Land Rover Bumper (4-5yo) 2m½f RTE2
      • 6:35 – Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase (Grade 1) (5yo+) 3m½f RTE2
      • 7:10 – Kildare Hunt Club Cross Country Chase for the Ladies’ Perpetual Cup (5yo+) 3m1f RTV
      • 7:45 – Mick The Tent INH Flat Race (4yo) 2m½f RTV

More Punchestown Festival Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
15
255 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

9.4
Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply.

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Bonus
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..

Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice | New players after 31.03.2021 | Valid on first Sports bet | Min. dep. £10 req. | Min. £10 wag. on the first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify | Bet must be settled | Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold Acca bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/ 1| Virtual and cashed out bets do not qualify | One-time offer | Bonuses credited following working day | T&Cs apply | 18+ | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens