Punchestown Festival Horse Racing Tips For Day One, Tuesday 26th April

The 2022 Punchestown Festival gets going on Tuesday 26th April with a bumper 8-race card. The William Hill Champion Chase is the feature event at 5:25pm where Chacun Pour Soi and Engergumene lock horns, while another big star – Sir Gerhard – is in action in the Bective Stud Champion Novice Hurdle (4:15pm). Andy Newton gives you his Punchestown Festival tips on day one.



Punchestown Festival Tips: Day One, Tuesday 26th April 2022

3:40 – Howden Insurance Brokers Mares’ Novice Hurdle (Listed Race) (4yo+) 2m½f RTV

The Gordon Elliott-trained Party Central, who is a past course winner, will be popular here after a fair 7th in the Ryanair Novices’ Mares Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last time, but this is a race the Willie Mullins yard have won five times in the last 8 years.

With that in mind, their DINOBLUE @ SP with Boylesports and GRANGEE @ SP with Boylesports get the call here. The former was 9th in the already mentioned Ryanair Mares’ Novice, and wasn’t disgaced last time at Fairyhouse with a fourth to the useful Brandy Love over 2m4f – the drop back in trip will suit.

Grangee will also like the drop back in distance here after also running in that Fairyhouse race (6th), but was third in the Ryanair Mares’ Novice at Cheltenham – only beaten 2 3/4 lenghts and on that form should not be far away with Paul Townend riding.

Brides Hill, Lunar Display and another Mullins runner – Instit – are others to respect.

4:15 – Bective Stud Champion Novice Hurdle (Grade 1) (5yo+) 2m½f RTE2

Mighty Porter was last seen pulling up in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, so need to bounce back – therefore, this looks another for Mullins.

Dysart Dynamo also ran in the Supreme last time, when falling – was still going well at the time, but did pull hard that day so you feel it would have been unlikely he would have beaten the easy winner – Constitution Hill – that day anyway.

Mullins also has SIR GERHARD @ 8/13 with Boylesports here and he looks the safer call. This 7 year-old is 3-from-3 over hurdles and was a cracking winner of the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last time. He’s versatile in terms of trip so the drop back to 2 1/2f here is fine and the form of that last win has been franked since with the runner-up Three Stripe Life – winning well at Aintree.

Those looking to take Sir Gerhard on might note that his only defeat (from 7 runs) came here at Punchestown at this meeting last season in the NH Champion Bumper.

4:50 – Killashee Hotel Handicap Hurdle (Grade B) (4yo+) 2m½f RTE2

A very competitive race here with 16 runners heading to post. Course winner – Ardla – has shown a good level of form in his four runs over hurdles and will be popular.

The Willie Mullins yard have won this race three times since 2011 and have another strong hand with Farout Tax For Max, Tempo Chapter Twoa and Hybery.

But the call is to side with two Gordon Elliott runners here – GLAN @ SP with Boylesports and ESKYLANE @ SP with Boylesports . The first-named won well at Fairyhouse earlier this month and with that run coming off a 2 month break should also be better for it. She’s a course winner too and has only been out of the top three once from 6 runs over hurdles.

Eskylane is a course and distance winner that was 5th in the same race Glan won a few weeks ago. He’s the top-rated in the field but is also 7lbs better off at the weights this time. Davy Russell rides.

Great Bear, Tax For Max, Felix Desjy, Clifton Warrior and Gua Du Large are others to note.

5:25 – William Hill Champion Chase (Grade 1) (5yo+) 2m RTE2

Willie Mullins has landed last three runnings of this race and it’s long odds on that he’ll be adding to those successes as he’s got the first two in the betting – Chacun Pour Soi and ENERGUMENE @ 8/11 with Boylesports .

The first-named – Chacun Pour Soi – took this race 12 months ago and was very impressive when taking the Dublin Chase at Leopardstown in early February. However, he was last seen unseating in the Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival so needs to bounce back from that.

On a plus, he returns to Punchestown – a track he’s 2-from-2 at – and it’s clear now that’s he’s also a much better horse when racing in his home country. He’s also the top-rated in the field at 176, but with 13 of the last 19 winners aged 9 or younger this trend might be against this 10 year-old.

The other main Mullins runner – ENERGUMENE @ 8/11 with Boylesports – is also the choice of jockey Paul Townend and that looks significant, with Patrick Mullins riding Chacun Pour Soi @ 7/4 with William Hill. This 8 year-old is the new 2m chaser on the block for all the others to aim at and after a facile 8 1/2 length romp at Cheltenham he’s the call here to follow up.

Yes, the ground will be a bit quicker here but he’s won on good surface in the past and connections clearly feel he’ll be fine on it too. He also landed the Ryanair Novices’ here at this meeting last season so we know the track suits.

Of the rest, Envoi Allen, Andy Dufresne and Captain Guinness can fight it out for third, but will probably need something drastic to happen to the main two in one this this trio are winning this.

6:00 – Goffs Land Rover Bumper (4-5yo) 2m½f RTE2

Several unknowns here for this bumper with most of the runners unraced. Willie Mullins won the race last year and also in 2014 and 2013 – he runs Rocco Ray and Elle Klassycco – both are sure to be popular.

Gordon Elliot also has a good record with wins in 2015, 2018 and 2019 – and has Ideal De Ciergues, Absolute Notions and CALDWELL POTTER @ SP with Boylesports – it’s the last named with leading jockey Jamie Codd riding. This unraced 4 year-old is sure to be well forward for this and the fact Codd has picked to ride it suggests he’s the main player of the Elliott entries.

Artise D’Ainay and Isenay are others to have on your radar, while the only winner in the field is the Elizabeth Doyle-trained Irish Envoy.

6:35 – Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase (Grade 1) (5yo+) 3m½f RTE2

Fury Road travelled really well when second to Ahoy Senor in the Mildmay Novices’ Chase at Aintree recently and is a past course winner too.

Capodanno was a fair 4th in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase last time at Cheltenham and has to be considered, but we are happy to stick with BOB OLINGER @ SP with Boylesports here.

Yes, a lucky winner of the Turners Novices’ Chase last time at Cheltenham with Galopin Des Champs falling at the last when well clear. But before that he had Capodanno 4 3/4 lengths beaten here in January and on that running will be hard to beat. His trainer Henry De Bromhead didn’t feel that last run was his true showing either, so despite actually winning here is taken to bounce back (if that makes sense!).

Beacon Edge and Lifetime Ambition have cases, while MILLERS BANK @ SP with Boylesports is interesting up in trip to head the UK challenge after an impressive win over 2m4f last time at Aintree in the G1 Manifestso Novices’ Chase.

7:10 – Kildare Hunt Club Cross Country Chase for the Ladies’ Perpetual Cup (5yo+) 3m1f RTV

The Cross Country race next but the two to focus on look to be the Willie Mullins runner – Good Bye Sam and the Enda Bolger entry – DE NORDENER @ SP with Boylesports .

The former was all out to win a Hunter Chase at Tramore last time so comes here in form, but that was his first win and the worry was that he was all out over that 2m6f trip there so the step up to 3m1f might not be ideal.

So, De Nordener gets the call for the Bolger yard that have won this race a staggering 6 times in the last 10 runnings. This 6 year-old has won his last two as well – both in Points and with just 5 career runs should have more to come. The experienced Derek O’Connor is a further plus in the saddle.

7:45 – Mick The Tent INH Flat Race (4yo) 2m½f RTV

Another flat race with little to go on, so it’s probably safer to stick with Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott again here if you are having a bet.

Mullins has Lisnagar Fortune and Vadsa Fortune, while Elliott has Firm Footings and Sycamore Grey. With Jamie Codd riding Firm Footings you feel this is the better of the Elliott runners, but a chance is taken on the Mullins runner – LISNAGAR FORTUNE @ SP with Boylesports – with Patrick Mullins riding.

This 4 year-old has been figured well in the betting and you can expect him to be well forward on his racecourse debut.

Punchestown Festival – William Hill Champion Chase Trends

Find the winner of Tuesday’s Punchestown Festival Champion Chase using our key trends – these will highlight the best past profiles of past winners.

2022 Punchestown Festival Race Times and Names

Punchestown Festival Tuesday 26th April 2022

