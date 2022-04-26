Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Tuesday, April 26th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet. Ts&Cs Apply. Min Deposit No minimum deposit requirements Offer Terms Join Place a qualifying £25 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. A first free £5 fixed odds bet will be credited upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 4 x following £5 free fixed odds bets will be added to your account on consecutive days. After your first free fixed odds bet you will also get a free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. And after your second free fixed odds bet you will also get a second free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. You will also get an additional free £1 Race Index spread bet. Free bet stakes not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. You must have a full spread betting account to be able to claim the free Winning Favourites spread bets. Free bets must be claimed within 28 days of opening. Free bet stake not included in any winnings. Ts&Cs Apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew made a small profit with his buy of Ben Robinson at Ayr on Monday and has three recommended bets/trades on Tuesday, April 26th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

YARMOUTH 1.05

The tailwind assisted the front-runners at Yarmouth’s meeting last Tuesday and there’s another forecast today. Last week’s winners were described by the Racing Post as follows…

Made all (12-1)

Pressed leaders (8-1)

Made all (7-2)

Towards rear (28-1)

Made all (8-11f)

Pressed leader (3-1f)

Close up, led over 2f out (2-1f)

CONTINGNECY FEE looks the likeliest leader in the opener and could prove hard to pass if ready to go after a 117-day break. He rates a buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or can be backed in the fixed odds betting.

Recommendation: Back CONTINGENCY FEE in Yarmouth 1.05

YARMOUTH 3.13

BLUENOSE BELLE is not a habitual front-runner but in a race devoid of obvious pace the first-time blinkers could see a more prominent ride today. Progeny of her sire Noble Mission have a useful record in first-time headgear – they’re two from two in a first-time visor for example – and, as the 6-1 outsider in this five-runner line-up, she’s worth chancing.

Recommendation: Back BLUENOSE BELLE in Yarmouth 3.13

NOTTINGHAM 5.15

TILLY THE FILLY endured a rough passage when fifth at Catterick last time, getting hampered on leaving the stalls and again after a furlong. Today’s smaller field (5 run) is going to suit and she has caught the eye in both previous runs in single-figure line-ups outings, going down by a neck in second (of seven) at Newcastle on her penultimate start and doing best of those to race far side when fifth of nine at York on her debut. Buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market.

Recommendation: Back TILLY THE FILLY in Nottingham 5.15

Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet. Ts&Cs Apply. Min Deposit No minimum deposit requirements Offer Terms Join Place a qualifying £25 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. A first free £5 fixed odds bet will be credited upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 4 x following £5 free fixed odds bets will be added to your account on consecutive days. After your first free fixed odds bet you will also get a free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. And after your second free fixed odds bet you will also get a second free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. You will also get an additional free £1 Race Index spread bet. Free bet stakes not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. You must have a full spread betting account to be able to claim the free Winning Favourites spread bets. Free bets must be claimed within 28 days of opening. Free bet stake not included in any winnings. Ts&Cs Apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Spreadex Free Bets – New Customers Bet £25 on Fixed Odds, Get £36 in Free Bets – 5x £5 Fixed Odds Free Bets, 2x £5 Winning Favourites Spread Free Bets & £1 Race Index Free Bet

There’s a new customer betting offer open to any SportsLens readers that don’t already have an account. If £36 in Spreadex free bets across fixed odds and spread betting appeals, then sign up and place a £25 qualifying fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Once this settles, start receiving a bundle of £36 in free bets across both of the Spreadex betting platforms. To claim those, simply follow these steps:

Go to spreadex.com Register your account details Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once that settles, get the first £5 fixed odds free bet and a £5 Winning Favourites horse racing spread free bet Four more £5 fixed odds free bets are credited on consecutive days Once the second £5 fixed odds free bet is credits, the other £5 Winning Favourites horse racing spread free bet Also get a £1 Race Index spread free bet

All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.

Related