Tony Calvin Punchestown Festival Tips | Horse Racing Best Bets On Tuesday

Tony Calvin from Betfair is back this midweek as he looks at the 2022 Punchestown Festival – giving you his best Punchestown bets on day one (Tuesda( 26th April).



Tony Calvin Punchestown Festival Tips – Tuesday 26th April 2022

4.50 Punchestown: FELIX DESJY @ SP with BetUK – Last win came in Nov 20, but that success came here at Punchestown and this is actually his first run back at the track. While his overall record at the track reads well too 1-5-1-2-1. He’s also dropped back down to an attractive mark after this run of races without a win and will love the better ground.



Note: Odds are subject to change

2022 Punchestown Festival Race Times and Names

Punchestown Festival Tuesday 26th April 2022

3:40 – Howden Insurance Brokers Mares’ Novice Hurdle (Listed Race) (4yo+) 2m½f RTV 4:15 – Bective Stud Champion Novice Hurdle (Grade 1) (5yo+) 2m½f RTE2 4:50 – Killashee Hotel Handicap Hurdle (Grade B) (4yo+) 2m½f RTE2 5:25 – William Hill Champion Chase (Grade 1) (5yo+) 2m RTE2 6:00 – Goffs Land Rover Bumper (4-5yo) 2m½f RTE2 6:35 – Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase (Grade 1) (5yo+) 3m½f RTE2 7:10 – Kildare Hunt Club Cross Country Chase for the Ladies’ Perpetual Cup (5yo+) 3m1f RTV 7:45 – Mick The Tent INH Flat Race (4yo) 2m½f RTV



