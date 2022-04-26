Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Tuesday Picks – April 26th

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew has three recommended bets at the Flat turf meetings at Yarmouth and Nottingham on Tuesday, April 26th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

NOTTINGHAM 2.00

FAMILY TIES (system – David O’Meara second time out 2yos in April)

FAMILY TIES was only fifth when starting as a 9-2 joint-favourite for her racecourse debut at Newmarket on April 12th but it’s interesting to see her out again so quickly. David O’Meara’s juveniles, having their second run in April, have form figures of 221121115 (5-9) for a profit of £24.90 and she should do better today.

YARMOUTH 2.40

PRINCE OF BEL LIR (system – Joseph Parr handicappers in cheekpieces)

Joseph Parr has a 13 from 50 record with his handicappers who wear cheekpieces and Trainer backing them blind would have returned a profit of £18.58 to a £1 level stake at SP. Those wearing the headgear for the second time recorded form figures of 91311 (3-5) and PRINCE OF BEL LIR, well backed when disappointing at Thirsk on his recent reappearance, could be worth chancing here.

NOTTINGHAM 3.30

SUNRISE VALLEY (system – Sir Michael Stoute early-season 4yo handicappers, turf)

Since the beginning of 2010, had we backed all of Sir Michael Stoute’s early-season (March, April or May) four-year-old handicappers on turf we’d have won 46 of our 169 bets (27.2% strike-rate) and made a profit of £29.46 to a £1 level stake at SP. Last year, he landed this fillies’ handicap with Lights On – a Group 2 winner at Sandown last week – and can strike again with SUNRISE VALLEY.

