Just this week, MVP center Joel Embiid had knee surgery and will be re-evaluated in four weeks. It’s a huge loss for the 76ers and there’s no telling how much time he will truly miss. President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey knew the team needed to make a few moves before the deadline. The Sixers will be active ahead of the trade deadline and they’ve already made one move.

Per NBA insider Shams Charania, the Sixers have made a trade with the Pacers to acquire SG Buddy Hield. They’re sending Markus Morris, Gurkan Korkmaz, and three second-round picks to Indiana. Philly clearly wanted to add a veteran who can also help out offensively. Hield is the perfect player for that. He’ll adjust on the fly and will get to work with his new team soon.

Buddy Hield has been traded to the Philadelphia 76ers

Indiana is nearing a deal to trade Buddy Hield to the 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/r9BSApUsIN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2024



At the 2021-22 trade deadline, the Sacramento Kings traded Buddy Hield to the Indiana Pacers. That was a massive six-player trade that sent Tyrese Haliburton to Indiana and Domantas Sabonis to the Kings. The veteran SG started all 26 games he played for the Pacers after being traded by Sacramento. In 2022-23, Hield played in 80 of Indiana’s 82 games and made 73 starts. As a Pacer in 2023-24, Hield has played in all 52 of their games but has made only 28 starts.

The 31-year-old’s (25.7) minutes per game is the lowest of his career since 2017-18. Additionally, his (12.0) points per game is the lowest of his career since his rookie season. This season had been a struggle for Hield and he’ll get a fresh start with the 76ers. This is now the third time that Hield has been traded in his career. Even in a smaller role for the Pacers this season, Hield is still shooting an excellent (.384) from beyond the arc.

The Pacers are trading Buddy Hield to the 76ers for Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz and three second-round picks, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/eLEjwQ7ECh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 8, 2024



With Joel Embiid out, expect to see Buddy Hield in the starting lineup for the 76ers. They need his offensive production to remain competitive. Tyrese Maxey and himself will likely be the starting backcourt for head coach Nick Nurse. During his seven-year career, Hield has not made the playoffs. He’ll look to do that for the first time this season. With a 30-20 record, the Sixers are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference. Philly plays tonight vs. the Hawks. Hield could make his Sixers debut on Saturday when the team is on the road to face Washington.