Why did the Giants sign Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston this offseason?

To begin the offseason, the New York Giants only had one active QB on their roster. Former undrafted QB out of Syracuse Tommy DeVito.

Late last week, the Giants made a splash in free agency. Signing veteran QB Jameis Winston to a two-year, $8 million deal. However, the Giants are doing a rare double-dip by adding two veteran QBs to their roster. On Tuesday, NFL insiders announced New York has also signed Russell Wilson. He’s getting a one-year deal with $10.5 million guaranteed. What is the Giants’ plan at QB heading into the 2025 season?

BREAKING: QB Russell Wilson signing with Giants on 1-year, $10.5M guaranteed deal with a chance to earn $21M. (via @rapsheet, @tompelissero, @mikegarafolo) pic.twitter.com/jVMotE8Z6H — NFL (@NFL) March 25, 2025



Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are on the hot seat. They finished 3-14 in 2024 and have the #3 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Many scouts and analysts around the league believe the Giants are going to draft a QB in the first round. However, those plans may have changed on Tuesday afternoon. New York signed former Steelers QB Russell Wilson to a one-year deal.

The Giants have Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson signed for the 2025 season. That’s a massive upgrade to the QB room that New York has had in Daboll’s tenure as head coach. NFL insiders said the Giants signed Wilson to be their starting QB next season. Wilson made 11 starts for Pittsburgh in 2024, going 6-5. He threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston answer the Giants’ need at QB in 2025. The team still needs to find their franchise QB. Could the Giants still use the #3 pick in 2025 to take their next QB of the future? That would be an interesting decision after signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. Most first-round rookie QBs start during their first season. That would be difficult for a rookie on the Giants in 2025 with Wilson and Winston on the roster. We’ll see how the Giants handle it all this offseason.