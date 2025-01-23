The Miami Heat have confirmed that Jimmy Butler will be suspended for two games after missing a team flight to Milwaukee.

Jimmy Butler Suspended By Miami Heat For Missing Team Flight

Once again the Miami Heat have been forced to discipline the controversial NBA star, as Butler is handed his second suspension of the month.

Butler was reportedly intending on meeting up with the team on his own, however, the Heat had already suspended him.

The Miami Heat suspended Butler in the early stages of 2025, with the American missing seven-games and it is no surprise due to the ongoing trade rumours.

Shams Charania commented on the suspension and confirmed that Butler does indeed want a trade away from Miami.

He said: “Jimmy Butler missed a team flight tonight from Miami to Milwaukee. They have a two-game road trip tomorrow night against the Milwaukee Bucks and then over the weekend, against the Brooklyn Nets.

“So, Jimmy Butler misses that flight and planned to join the team tonight but instead of allowing him, Miami is sending/keeping him home. That’s nine games worth of suspension this month.”

“We know he wants a trade out of Miami. The Heat have engaged in conversations to move him. This has become an untenable situation.

“In the words of some of their coaches and players, distraction, chaos, a situation where there is a lack of clarity in the Heat organization. He’s clocking in for work and playing games, but there’s an uneasy feeling in the air around Jimmy Butler in Miami.”

The situation between Butler and the Miami Heat is reaching its boiling point, with fans questioning the reasoning behind keeping the player.

So far, Butler is finding an average of 17 points, 4.8 assists and 5.2 rebounds which is highlighting the players’ choice to not fully commit to the Heat.