NBA

Jimmy Butler Suspended For Two Games By Miami Heat After NBA Star Misses Team Flight

Author image
Louis Fargher
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read

The Miami Heat have confirmed that Jimmy Butler will be suspended for two games after missing a team flight to Milwaukee.

Jimmy Butler Suspended By Miami Heat For Missing Team Flight

Once again the Miami Heat have been forced to discipline the controversial NBA star, as Butler is handed his second suspension of the month.

Butler was reportedly intending on meeting up with the team on his own, however, the Heat had already suspended him.

The Miami Heat suspended Butler in the early stages of 2025, with the American missing seven-games and it is no surprise due to the ongoing trade rumours.

Shams Charania commented on the suspension and confirmed that Butler does indeed want a trade away from Miami.

He said: “Jimmy Butler missed a team flight tonight from Miami to Milwaukee. They have a two-game road trip tomorrow night against the Milwaukee Bucks and then over the weekend, against the Brooklyn Nets.

“So, Jimmy Butler misses that flight and planned to join the team tonight but instead of allowing him, Miami is sending/keeping him home. That’s nine games worth of suspension this month.”

“We know he wants a trade out of Miami. The Heat have engaged in conversations to move him. This has become an untenable situation.

“In the words of some of their coaches and players, distraction, chaos, a situation where there is a lack of clarity in the Heat organization. He’s clocking in for work and playing games, but there’s an uneasy feeling in the air around Jimmy Butler in Miami.”

The situation between Butler and the Miami Heat is reaching its boiling point, with fans questioning the reasoning behind keeping the player.

So far, Butler is finding an average of 17 points, 4.8 assists and 5.2 rebounds which is highlighting the players’ choice to not fully commit to the Heat.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher
Author Image

Louis Fargher

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
NBA

LATEST Jimmy Butler Suspended For Two Games By Miami Heat After NBA Star Misses Team Flight

Author image Louis Fargher  •  Jan 23 2025
USATSI 23511632 168397130 lowres 1
NBA
Shaquille O’Neal Crowns Nikola Jokic As The ‘Best Big Man In The NBA’ With Custom Belt
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Jan 22 2025

Shaquille O’Neal deems Nikola Jokic as the best big man in the NBA and the former LA Lakers player even created a custom belt for the Denver Nuggets star. Shaquille…

Steph Curry
NBA
Steph Curry Reveals Harsh Reality After Golden State Warriors Suffer Worst Defeat In 40 Years
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Jan 21 2025

Steph Curry delivered a powerful interview after the Golden State Warriors suffered their worst NBA defeat in over 40 years. Steph Curry Furious As Golden State Warriors Suffer Worst Defeat…

USATSI 25197863 168397130 lowres 1
NBA
LeBron James Recalls Facing Michael Jordan In Pickup Game At Just 16 Years Old
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Jan 16 2025
Luke Kornet pic
NBA
Luke Kornet Enjoys Career Night In Boston As Injury-Plagued Celtics Beat Miami At TD Garden
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Dec 03 2024
Emirates NBA Cup
NBA
When Does The NBA Emirates Cup Start And Who Is Playing On Opening Night This Week?
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 12 2024
Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland pic
NBA
Cleveland Continues Franchise Record Start To The Season With 12th Win In A Row
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 12 2024
Arrow to top