Luke Kornet was one of Boston’s backup stars shining this week in the absence of some of their usual starters, but the Celtics still managed to ease past Miami on Monday night.

Injury-Plagued Celtics Dominate Miami

There was a whole host of injured Celtics unavailable for their clash against the Heat this week, with the likes of Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford and Sam Hauser all unavailable for different reasons.

Luke Kornet led the way for Boston’s defence in the absence of some of his teammates, recording a career-high six blocks in the 108-89 win on Monday. Limiting Miami to just 89 points was Boston’s best defensive performance of the NBA season so far.

Career-high-tying 6 blocks for Luke Kornet tonight ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/atWB34JGrt — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) December 3, 2024

Kornet’s hard work didn’t go unnoticed by head coach Joe Mazzulla after the game, with Boston’s head coach offering a glowing report on his big man post match.

“I mean, when he [Kornet] plays with the level of physicality on both ends of the floor, it makes our team different,” Mazzulla said. “And I think the two things — his two biggest strengths are his physicality and rim protection when he’s at his best, and then his screening vs. different coverages.

“And I thought he saw both of those throughout the game, and he’s just got to continue to do that. But when he plays at a high level, we’re a different team, and we can go to different things.”

Jaylen Brown was also on the injury report before the Heat win but he was able to battle through injury to play and lead all scores with 29 points. Last year’s Finals MVP was also impressed with Kornet’s career game.

“Luke has just been the ultimate teammate since he’s been here, whatever you ask him to do, he’s willing to do. He does his job each and every night. He knows the game well.

“When Luke’s playing well, I think we’re an even better team as well.”

Luke Kornet on Derrick White’s shot-blocking: “Him and I both know a thing or two about rejection.” pic.twitter.com/23Mmcm9wnK — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) December 3, 2024

Kornet has seen his game time reduce over the last couple of years in Boston but he remains a staple of their roster on nights like Monday when the starters are absent.