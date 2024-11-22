Former UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev recently became the highest paid fighter in MMA and he has now revealed the first fight he will take on under the Brave CF promotion.

Muhammad Mokaev Announces Next Fight

It came as a surprise to everyone when Muhammad Mokaev was dropped by the UFC in July, after his biggest win yet at UFC 304 in Manchester.

Despite being dropped by the sport’s biggest promotion Mokaev is moving forward with his career and he recently reigned with Brave CF, who made him the highest paid Flyweight fighter in the MMA.

Speaking after his contract announcement, Mokaev said: “Highest paid flyweight fighter in the world right now without holding the title.

🚨| Muhammad Mokaev will take on Luthando Biko at #BraveCF91 on December 13th.

🚨| Muhammad Mokaev will take on Luthando Biko at #BraveCF91 on December 13th.

“But of course my goal is come back to UFC because it is the number 1 promotion in the world right now.”

Mokaev is still hoping to rejoin the UFC in the future and he even offered to fight for free under Dana White, but the UFC CEO decided to stand on his word and not allow Mokaev back.

“It is what it is,” White said on Mokaev being cut in August.

“I always say this, that this is an opportunity to be here and to perform in front of the entire world. He’s just a guy that did everything wrong and pissed these guys off.

The ‘Punisher’ is still unbeaten in the Octagon after 12 fights, with both of his last two wins coming by a unanimous decision after three rounds.

The Russian has now confirmed his second debut for Brave CF, with the fighter taking on Luthando Biko on December 13 at the Khalifa Sports City arena in Bahrain.

A win against Biko next month could turn the tables for Mokaev who is desperate to return to the biggest promotion in MMA, but an upset from his opponent could delay the process.