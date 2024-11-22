UFC

Muhammad Mokaev Confirms Next Opponent After Becoming The Highest Paid Flyweight In MMA

Olly Taliku
Former UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev recently became the highest paid fighter in MMA and he has now revealed the first fight he will take on under the Brave CF promotion.

Muhammad Mokaev Announces Next Fight

It came as a surprise to everyone when Muhammad Mokaev was dropped by the UFC in July, after his biggest win yet at UFC 304 in Manchester.

Despite being dropped by the sport’s biggest promotion Mokaev is moving forward with his career and he recently reigned with Brave CF, who made him the highest paid Flyweight fighter in the MMA.

Speaking after his contract announcement, Mokaev said: “Highest paid flyweight fighter in the world right now without holding the title.

“But of course my goal is come back to UFC because it is the number 1 promotion in the world right now.”

Mokaev is still hoping to rejoin the UFC in the future and he even offered to fight for free under Dana White, but the UFC CEO decided to stand on his word and not allow Mokaev back.

“It is what it is,” White said on Mokaev being cut in August.

“I always say this, that this is an opportunity to be here and to perform in front of the entire world. He’s just a guy that did everything wrong and pissed these guys off.

The ‘Punisher’ is still unbeaten in the Octagon after 12 fights, with both of his last two wins coming by a unanimous decision after three rounds.

The Russian has now confirmed his second debut for Brave CF, with the fighter taking on Luthando Biko on December 13 at the Khalifa Sports City arena in Bahrain.

A win against Biko next month could turn the tables for Mokaev who is desperate to return to the biggest promotion in MMA, but an upset from his opponent could delay the process.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
