Fans have criticised Stipe Miocic for taking his upcoming UFC 309 bout against Jon Jones, with many supporters hoping for more of a blockbuster fight for the current UFC heavyweight champion.

Stipe Miocic Responds To Critics

UFC 309 is coming up in just over a week’s time and plenty of people are still complaining at the booking of Stipe Miocic against Jon Jones, which is the main card of the fight night in New York.

Many UFC fans were hoping to see a fight for the ages between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall at UFC 309, but instead, the Jones fight was handed to Stipe Miocic.

Speaking this week ahead of the fight, Miocic has reminded fans that he has no choice with who he fights in the Octagon and that the UFC are the ones to blame for not pitting Jones against Aspinall.

When asked why he agreed to fighting Jones, Miocic said: “I believe people want to see that [Jones vs Miocic]. I think a lot more people want to see the fight than him fight Aspinall.

“I believe people want to see (Stipe vs Jones). I think a lot more people want to see the fight than him fight Aspinall.” – Stipe Miocic via @MMAFighting pic.twitter.com/CIoQzRHe8g — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) November 4, 2024

“[Tom Aspinall is] tough. He hits hard. Big boy. It’s what people want, he knocks people out.”

Miocic-Jones will of course be an entertaining heavyweight clash, but it isn’t quite a heavyweight title bout between the champion Jon Jones and UFC rising superstar Tom Aspinall.

But the noise isn’t getting to Miocic ahead of his UFC 309 clash, with the 42-year-old using his vast experience in the ring to shut out his haters.

“I don’t listen to anything on the outside,” Miocic said. “I used to when I was younger, when I started I was like why would you say that? How dare you? I was real sensitive. I literally stopped caring anymore. I don’t care what anyone says. I really don’t care.”

Miocic has a chance to make a serious statement against Jon ‘Bones’ Jones next weekend, as the Cleveland native looks for one last memorable victory before his career winds down.