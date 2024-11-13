MMA

Jon Jones Sends Final Warning Message To Stipe Miocic Ahead Of UFC 309

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
jon jones
jon jones

Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic are building up to their UFC 309 heavyweight title clash on Saturday night and the pre-fight talk has heated up this week, with Jones sending his opponent another warning.   

Jones Sends Miocic Threatening Message 

It isn’t quite the heavyweight title fight that we have all been waiting for between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall, but UFC 309 this weekend promises to still be a great bout between Jones and Stipe Miocic.      

Jones and Miocic have been going back and forth on X for some time now and in the week building up to UFC 309, the conversation has intensified even more.

On the official UFC 309 countdown video released over the weekend, Miocic calls Jones a bi**h and it didn’t take long for the current heavyweight champion to reply.

Jones posted a video across all his social media pages of his reaction to the countdown and it’s fair to say he wasn’t too happy with what Miocic had to say.

“See the disrespect, you calling me a bi**h Stipe?

“The disrespect didn’t have to happen. You’re gonna wish you didn’t say that.” 

This isn’t the first time Jones has vented about Miocic on X in the last week though, with his latest tweet just the most recent in a long list of messages.

Jones also wrote: “Magomed, jealousy won’t earn you legend status, my friend. Train harder, hate less. Want to truly insult me? Break some of my records first. Let’s get started.

“Hiring black fighters to mimic me will not help you, Stipe. And you shouldn’t have called me a b*****. The disrespect wasn’t necessary. Let’s play!”

All the talking will finally come to an end on Saturday night when Miocic and Jones meet, in what could be both fighter’s final time in the Octagon. 

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From MMA

Latest news

View all
Ilia Topuria - UFC
MMA

LATEST UFC 308: Who Will Fight On The Max Holloway vs Ilia Topuria Undercard In Abu Dhabi This Weekend?

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 25 2024
Alexander Volkanovski UFC
MMA
Alexander Volkanovski Identifies Ideal Opponents For Next Fight At UFC 312 In Australia
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 18 2024

Former UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski has identified his ideal opponents for UFC 312, with the Australian hoping to make his return to the ring in Sydney, Australia on February 9th….

Khalil Rountree Jr
MMA
Khalil Rountree Jr. Optimistic For His Future Despite Brutal Alex Pereira Defeat
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 08 2024

Khalil Rountree Jr. is remaining optimistic for his future in the UFC, after ‘The War Horse’ was dismantled by Light Heavyweight champion Alex Pereira at UFC 307 in what was…

Jose Aldo
MMA
Jose Aldo Rejected Big Money Offer From The PFL To Stay In The UFC Until He Retires
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 04 2024
khalil rountree
MMA
Khalil Rountree Has A Secret ‘Never Seen Before’ Move To Use In Title Fight Against Alex Pereira
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 02 2024
conor mcgregor ufc
MMA
Conor McGregor Leaks Drug Test Results & Demands Fight After Michael Chandler Bout Is Cancelled
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 24 2024
Tony Bellew Boxing 1
MMA
Tony Bellew Backing Anthony Joshua To Edge Daniel Dubois In British Heavyweight Clash At Wembley
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 18 2024
Arrow to top