Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic are building up to their UFC 309 heavyweight title clash on Saturday night and the pre-fight talk has heated up this week, with Jones sending his opponent another warning.

Jones Sends Miocic Threatening Message

It isn’t quite the heavyweight title fight that we have all been waiting for between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall, but UFC 309 this weekend promises to still be a great bout between Jones and Stipe Miocic.

Jones and Miocic have been going back and forth on X for some time now and in the week building up to UFC 309, the conversation has intensified even more.

On the official UFC 309 countdown video released over the weekend, Miocic calls Jones a bi**h and it didn’t take long for the current heavyweight champion to reply.

Jones posted a video across all his social media pages of his reaction to the countdown and it’s fair to say he wasn’t too happy with what Miocic had to say.

“See the disrespect, you calling me a bi**h Stipe?

Jon Jones sends a message to Stipe Miocic after he called him a “b*tch” “The disrespect didn’t have to happen. You’re gonna wish you didn’t say that.” 😳🍿 🎥 IG / @JonnyBones #UFC309 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/6jsXviO5Uy — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 11, 2024

“The disrespect didn’t have to happen. You’re gonna wish you didn’t say that.”

This isn’t the first time Jones has vented about Miocic on X in the last week though, with his latest tweet just the most recent in a long list of messages.

Jones also wrote: “Magomed, jealousy won’t earn you legend status, my friend. Train harder, hate less. Want to truly insult me? Break some of my records first. Let’s get started.

Magomed jealousy won’t earn you legend status, my friend. Train harder, hate less. Want to truly insult me? Break some of my records first. Let’s get started. — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 11, 2024

“Hiring black fighters to mimic me will not help you, Stipe. And you shouldn’t have called me a b*****. The disrespect wasn’t necessary. Let’s play!”

All the talking will finally come to an end on Saturday night when Miocic and Jones meet, in what could be both fighter’s final time in the Octagon.