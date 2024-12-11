Controversially, Saudi Arabia are confirmed hosts for the 2034 World Cup. The news broke out after the 2030 host was announced.

Why is Saudi Arabia hosting a World Cup controversial?

In 2022, the Qatar World Cup resulted in a mid-competition pause for leagues worldwide. A similar scenario is anticipated due to extreme weather conditions in Saudi Arabia, suggesting that fans should prepare for another World Cup taking place in November and December.

This situation poses challenges for players as well, as a prolonged interruption in the domestic season can disrupt their rhythm. Footballers will face a congested schedule upon returning from a demanding international tournament, which may result in a high volume of injuries.

Human rights activists and LGBTQ+ organizations have voiced their concerns regarding the decision to grant Saudi Arabia the 2034 World Cup.

In Saudi Arabia, same-sex relationships are criminalized and can lead to severe penalties, including the death penalty, lengthy prison sentences, flogging, fines, and forced deportation. There are also allegations of sportwashing, with Saudi Arabia purportedly using sports to divert attention from its environmentally damaging oil-dependent economy.

FIFA’s decision has drawn warnings from various human rights organizations about ongoing issues in the Gulf nation, such as the mistreatment of migrant workers, restrictions on free speech, and the rights of minority groups.

The Football Association has supported the decision to award the World Cup to Saudi Arabia, despite the significant charitable contributions made to the LGBTQ+ community.

The plans for the 2034 tournament have sparked backlash from human rights advocates, who contend that Saudi laws will fail to safeguard migrant workers.

The event will necessitate the construction of eight new stadiums, bringing the total to 15 venues, along with the addition of 175,000 hotel rooms, which will heavily depend on migrant labour.

FIFA is about to award Saudi Arabia the 2034 World Cup 🇸🇦 But it could mean many migrant workers will die during the construction of the eleven new stadiums and various infrastructure projects the Kingdom has planned. pic.twitter.com/LtXuDazEhy — DW Sports (@dw_sports) December 11, 2024

A similar case for the Qatar World Cup which led to an estimate of 6,500 lives being lost due to poor protection of migrant workers.

Who will host the 2030 World Cup?

The 2030 tournament, similar to the 2026 World Cup, will take place across three nations: Spain, Portugal, and Morocco. Additionally, Uruguay, Paraguay, and Argentina will each host an opening match to mark 100 years since the first World Cup took place in Uruguay and was won by the hosts.

The 2026 World Cup is set to be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The format has sparked some debate regarding the welfare of players and environmental concerns due to the extensive travel required for the players.