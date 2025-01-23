Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City have completed the signing of Egypt international forward Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported $73 million fee.

Manchester City Complete $73m Omar Marmoush Signing

Premier League giants Manchester City have completed their third signing of the January transfer window, with Egyptian striker Omar Marmoush following Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis through the door.

Marmoush joins from Eintracht Frankfurt, where he registered 20 goals and 14 assists in just 26 appearances this term, for a reported $73 million fee on a four-and-a-half year deal, keeping him at the club until 2029.

The 25-year-old, who mainly operates as a striker but is also capable of playing on either flank, adds some much-needed firepower to City’s frontline and is viewed as the replacement for the now-departed Julian Alvarez.

A 35-time Egypt international, the former Wolfsburg, St. Pauli and Stuttgart marksman will don the iconic number seven at the Etihad, the first player to do so since Raheem Sterling’s departure in 2022.

Marmoush: “This Is A Day I’ll Never Forget”

Speaking to the Cityzens’ website after completing his move, Marmoush said: “This is a day I will never forget.

“To sign for Manchester City – one of the best teams in the world – is an amazing feeling. I am delighted, my family are so proud, and we are all very happy to be here in Manchester.”

He continued: “With Pep, his technical staff and the world-class facilities here, players have everything they need to improve. That was really enticing for me when I had the chance to come here.

“And I cannot deny I also want to win trophies. City have been the most successful club in England for many, many years, so I know I am joining a winning environment and winning culture. I want to learn from the staff and my teammates, and I want to become a valued member of this winning team.

“I really am looking forward to getting going, meeting the other players and showing the Manchester City fans what I can do.”

City are next in action on Saturday evening when they host Chelsea in the Premier League, and several reports suggest that Marmoush will go straight into the squad, therefore he could be in line to make his debut.