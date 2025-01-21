Premier League giants Manchester City have completed the $36 million signing of Brazilian teenager Vitor Reis from Palmeiras on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

Manchester City Complete $36m Vitor Reis Signing

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City have confirmed the signing of young Brazilian defender Vitor Reis from Campeonato Brasileiro Série A side Palmeiras for a reported $36 million fee.

Reis joins City on a four-and-a-half-year deal, keeping him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2029.

The 19-year-old, who hails from Sao Paulo, made a total of 22 appearances for Palmeiras after breaking into the first-team in 2024 and has represented Brazil’s Under-16 and Under-17 sides.

He follows in the footsteps of his compatriot Gabriel Jesus, who also joined the Cityzens from Palmeiras as a teenager and went on to win four English top-flight titles with the club before leaving for Arsenal in 2022.

Confirmation of Reis’ move comes following the arrival of another talented young defender in Abdukodir Khusanov on Monday. The 20-year-old joined City from Ligue 1 side Lens, also penning a four-and-a-half-year deal, becoming the first Uzbek player to sign for a Premier League club in doing so.

Khusanov and Reis could soon be lining up alongside each other in sky blue colors, and have the potential to form a formidable partnership at the Etihad over the next decade and beyond.

Reis: “I’m Excited To Join One Of The Biggest Clubs In The World”

Speaking to the Manchester City website following the completion of his move, Reis said: “I’m excited to join Manchester City, one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“Everyone has seen the amazing achievements in recent seasons, and I want to make my mark as we seek more trophies.

“Working with Pep Guardiola is something every young player wants to do, and I know he can help me to develop into the best player I can be.

“City also have a lot of experience of working with Brazilian footballers and joining the likes of Ederson and Savinho in the squad will be a big help to me.”

Manchester City are next in action on Wednesday night when they head to the French capital to take on PSG on MD7 of the Champions League league phase, however it remains unclear whether Reis will travel with the squad.