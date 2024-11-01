UFC

Belal Muhammad Withdraws From UFC 310: Will Alex Pereira Step In For Main Event?

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Alex Pereira UFC
Alex Pereira UFC

Belal Muhammad has withdrawn from UFC 310 next month, with an injury ruling him out of his main event against Shavkat Rakhmonov. With Muhammad out, Alex Pereira could take interest in a quick return to the Octagon.

Will Alex Pereira Fight At UFC 310?

Shavkat Rakhmonov currently has nobody to fight at UFC 310 in December after Belal Muhammed pulled out of the main event with a toe injury.

With Muhammed unavailable, Alex Pereira has reportedly been asked to save the main event and step in to fight the ‘Nomad’.

It has only been a month since ‘Poatan’ was last in action and he enjoyed another emphatic victory at UFC 307, with a knockout win against Khalil Rountree Jr. at the beginning of October.

After the fight, Pereira announced that he wanted to take some time away from fighting but the chance to save UFC 310 seems to have piqued the Brazilian’s interest.

Pereira appears to have reacted to the Muhammad withdrawal, as he posted a cryptic reply on Instagram just hours after the announcement:

A quick turnaround wouldn’t be anything new for the current light heavyweight champion though, as Pereira has stepped in not once, but twice in the past to save a UFC event at late notice.

At UFC 303 Pereira came in to fight Jiri Prochazka with just two weeks notice and he did the same at UFC 300 against Jamahal Hill just two months before. In both bouts Pereira came out on top, proving that he can be just as unstoppable in the octagon with no preparation.

Poatan now holds a 12-2-0 record in the UFC and he has become a firm fan favourite over the last few years with the Brazilian proving his willingness to fight everyone and anyone.

This year has been the best year yet for Alex Pereira, who could cap off an unbeaten 2024 with a title defence against Shavkat Rakhmonov in December.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Dricus Du Plessis UFC photo IMAGN
UFC

LATEST Dricus Du Plessis Sends Brutal Warning To Khamzat Chimaev And Sean Strickland

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 31 2024
Dana White - UFC President
UFC
Dana White Makes His Feelings On Francis Ngannou Clear In Personal Rant: “I didn’t like Francis as a person”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 30 2024

Dana White made his feelings on Francis Ngannou clear during a press conference this week with a very personal rant on the former UFC champion, but it seems the feeling…

Tom Aspinall - UFC 295 Undercard
UFC
Tom Aspinall Names Next Realistic Opponent If Jon Jones & Stipe Miocic Retire After UFC 309
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 27 2024

There is currently a lot of speculation over who Tom Aspinall will face in his next undisputed fight in the UFC, with fans hoping that we will get a heavyweight…

Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya UFC
UFC
Dana White Gives His Take On Alex Pereira Calling For Middleweight Title Shot: ‘It gives us a ton of options’
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 04 2024
Conor McGregor
UFC
Conor McGregor Provides Fitness Update Amid Rumours He Will Fight Michael Chandler At UFC 310 In December
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 02 2024
Dana White Net Worth
UFC
Dana White Bites Back At Fans Who Questioned Upcoming Jones-Miocic Matchup
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 28 2024
Paddy Pimblett UFC - UFC 296
UFC
Paddy Pimblett Identifies Ideal Next Fight With Potential Move Up To Welterweight Division
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 27 2024
Arrow to top