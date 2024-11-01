Belal Muhammad has withdrawn from UFC 310 next month, with an injury ruling him out of his main event against Shavkat Rakhmonov. With Muhammad out, Alex Pereira could take interest in a quick return to the Octagon.

Will Alex Pereira Fight At UFC 310?

Shavkat Rakhmonov currently has nobody to fight at UFC 310 in December after Belal Muhammed pulled out of the main event with a toe injury.

With Muhammed unavailable, Alex Pereira has reportedly been asked to save the main event and step in to fight the ‘Nomad’.

It has only been a month since ‘Poatan’ was last in action and he enjoyed another emphatic victory at UFC 307, with a knockout win against Khalil Rountree Jr. at the beginning of October.

After the fight, Pereira announced that he wanted to take some time away from fighting but the chance to save UFC 310 seems to have piqued the Brazilian’s interest.

Pereira appears to have reacted to the Muhammad withdrawal, as he posted a cryptic reply on Instagram just hours after the announcement:

A quick turnaround wouldn’t be anything new for the current light heavyweight champion though, as Pereira has stepped in not once, but twice in the past to save a UFC event at late notice.

At UFC 303 Pereira came in to fight Jiri Prochazka with just two weeks notice and he did the same at UFC 300 against Jamahal Hill just two months before. In both bouts Pereira came out on top, proving that he can be just as unstoppable in the octagon with no preparation.

Poatan now holds a 12-2-0 record in the UFC and he has become a firm fan favourite over the last few years with the Brazilian proving his willingness to fight everyone and anyone.

This year has been the best year yet for Alex Pereira, who could cap off an unbeaten 2024 with a title defence against Shavkat Rakhmonov in December.