The Steelers are expected to restricted tender Jaylen Warren for $3.18 million in 2025

March 12, 2025, is the official start of the league’s new calendar year. Additionally, this is when NFL free agency begins. Decisions need to be made at RB for the Steelers this offseason.

Najee Harris is set to become a free agent. Pittsburgh is trying to get a deal done but Harris could leave for another team. Backup RB Jaylen Warren just finished the final season of his rookie deal and is a restricted free agent in 2025. The Steelers are expected to restricted tender Jaylen Warren for $3.18 million.

Jaylen Warren will be back for the Steelers in 2025

As expected, the Steelers are expected to restricted tender Jaylen Warren, according to Gerry Dulac: “Warren is a restricted free agent, which means the Steelers are likely to tender him a right-of-first-refusal offer that will cost them only $3.18 million in 2025.” #Steelers… — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) February 18, 2025



With Najee Harris set to become a free agent, keeping Jaylen Warren is a priority for the Steelers. There’s an opportunity for Harris to leave Pittsburgh and sign with another team. If that happens, Warren would have an opportunity to be their full-time starter in 2025. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said the Steelers will be able to offer Warren a deal worth $3.18 million.

That’s more than he made in his first three years as a pro. If Pittsburgh can get him to sign the restricted tender for 2025, chances are he’ll sign a long-term deal in the future. Over three seasons with the Steelers, Warren has played in 48 games and has zero starts. Najee Harris has been ahead of him on the depth chart. Warren’s strongest campaign so far was his 2023 season with Pittsburgh.

He played in all 17 of their games in 2023. Warren carried the ball 149 times for 784 yards and four rushing touchdowns. On top of that, he had 61 catches for 370 receiving yards. The 26-year-old missed two games in 2024 due to injury. In five of their last six games in 2024, Jaylen Warren saw more playing time than Najee Harris. The signs point to Warren signing the restricted tender and giving himself a chance to be a starter in 2025.