Joe Rogan Makes Bold Statement Over Nick Diaz Claiming The UFC Icon Is One Of The Best Fighters To Ever Do It

Louis Fargher
UFC commentator and renowned podcast host, Joe Rogan, has labeled Nick Diaz as one of the best fighters to ever compete in MMA.

Joe Rogan Labels Nick Diaz As One Of The Best Fighters Ever

Nick Diaz has been rumored with a return to the UFC for several years but has not stepped foot in the UFC Octagon since September 2021 – where he lost to Nick Diaz at UFC 266.

The UFC icon enjoyed a superb career, including his time at Strikeforce where he was welterweight champion and boasted an 11-fight winning streak.

Joe Rogan, who has been an avid fan of Nate Diaz’s older brother, spoke about the attributes a fighter needs to become one of the best and scariest MMA fighters in the world.

Throughout his career, Diaz would use his relentless cardio, alongside world class boxing to nullify his opponents and suffocate them in the Octagon.

Diaz is also known for his trash-talking during fights, including a memorable display against Anderson Silva where he laid on the floor and rested on the cage during the fight.

Rogan spoke about Nick Diaz’s career and believes the Stockton star changed the game when it came to cardio and approaches to fights.

Rogan said: “Nick Diaz changed the game, in terms of his elite cardio. He did something that was a new thing, and that new thing was, he’s not going to hit you with 100 percent power, he’s gonna hit you with 50 percent.

“But he’s gonna hit you twice as much and you’re never going to get to breathe. He’s going to stay on top of you, and he’s going to talk to you the whole time.

S“o, he’s going to f*** with you psychologically, he’s going to disrupt your breathing by constantly hitting you. Once he realizes you’re hurt, then he’s digging to the body, then he’s putting it on you.

“On top of that, black belt jiu-jitsu skills, really good wrestling takedown defense, a f***ing chin of iron, and an unstoppable will. Like, his will to beat you was just unstoppable.

“When Nick was at the top in Strikeforce, to this day, I think he was one of the best fighters that has ever done it.”

It is unlikely that we will see Nick Diaz fight in the UFC again, especially after his fight against Vicente Luque at UFC 310 in December 2024 was cancelled due to reported travel issues.

