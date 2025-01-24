Jessica Campbell and Emily Engel-Natzke have made history after becoming the first two female coaches to go head-to-head in the NHL.

Jessica Campbell and Emily Engel-Natzke Make History In NHL

The Washington Capital picked up a 3-0 win over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night, as they extend their lead at the top of the Metropolitan Division.

However, during the match a piece of history was made as the video coach for the Capitals, Emily Engel-Natzke and the assistant coach for the Kraken, Jessica Campbell, became the first female coaches to face off in the NHL.

Making history is not new for the duo, with the Capitals video coach securing the first full-time coaching job for a female in the NHL – being hired in 2022.

For Campbell, she became the first female to hold a coaching role on the bench for an NHL side and the two are taking huge strides for women in the sport of Ice Hockey.

Spencer Carbery, who is the head coach of the Capitals, spoke before the game about the historic event and applauded both parties for their roles within the sport.

He said: “It’s phenomenal. It’s so impressive what they’ve accomplished in their careers — Em being the first coach at this level in the NHL and then Jessica being the first on-bench coach.

“It’s great, not only paving the way for future women to be able to assume those roles, but just what they’ve been able to do in this male-dominated industry.

“To show their skill set and how they can perform the duties at the highest level in the world is is really impressive and they should be A. really, really proud, but B. you know what’s coming into the future — of them paving the way for future girls, and girls that look up to them, of what they’ve been able to do in the NHL.”

Carbery has shown praise to his video coach, Engel Natzke, on multiple occasions this year, specifically after her offside challenge against the New York Rangers.

As for Campbell, her career in the sport began during her playing-days with the Calgary Inferno and she is now a huge part of the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

In fact, the Kraken assistant coach announced the Boston Fleet’s starting lineup and dropped the first puck to highlight her presence in the PWHL.