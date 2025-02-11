Jordan Love Exclusive: Star Quarterback Explains How Packers Can Get To Next Level

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is well aware that the team — including himself — needs to improve if they want to get to an elite level.

The Packers have been one of the better teams in the NFL since Love took over as the starting quarterback at the beginning of the 2023 season, making back-to-back playoff appearances.

However, Green Bay has come up short both times, losing in the wild card round this past season and losing in a heartbreaking divisional round playoff loss during the 2023 season.

Love stresses “consistency” in all areas of the game.

”It’s just that consistency,” Love told Sports Lens in an exclusive interview on behalf of his partnership with PepsiCo. “We’ve made big time plays, and I’ve made some big time plays, but it’s just finding that consistency to be able to do it every game, every play, and just stay true to that.”

The 26-year-old quarterback is coming off of an efficient season that was parallel to his 2023 campaign, posting a 96.7 passer rating and 25 passing touchdowns while going 9-6 as a starter. During the 2023 season, he started all 17 games while posting a 96.1 passer rating and throwing 32 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.

He mentions staying healthy — he missed two games this season due to an MCL sprain in Week 1 — as one of his priorities moving forward.

”It starts with your footwork, accuracy and then obviously being able to stay healthy throughout the season, dealing with some injuries,” says Love. “Being able to stay as mobile as I can throughout the season. It starts with accuracy, making plays with my arm, getting the ball to the playmakers and obviously limiting the turnovers as best I can are areas I’m trying to improve.”

Love: ‘Definitely Would Not Hurt’ To Add Firepower at Receiver

The Packers’ starting running back, Josh Jacobs, made headlines during Super Bowl week saying that the team needed to find a No. 1 wide receiver, mentioning former Green Bay All-Pro wideout Davante Adams.

When asked about Jacobs’ comments, Love is taking a “we’ll see” approach, while mentioning that he loves his current group of receivers. However, he does mention it wouldn’t hurt adding even more firepower to their receiving core.

“Yeah, we’ll see,” says Love when asked about Jacobs’ comments. “Every offseason, there’s so much going on. There’s a lot of rumors, speculation, see who a team might add, things like that. There’s a lot of uncertainty. You never really know until it’s set in stone and things happen.

“I love the group we have. We’ll see if we add some pieces to that group — it definitely would not hurt. We’ll go from there. You need the right guys and guys that want to win and continue to elevate their game. That’s part of it.”

It’s hard to think back to a time when Love struggled as a quarterback, but it wasn’t too long ago. In fact, during the first half of the 2023 season, there were major questions on whether or not Love was actually a franchise quarterback. Between Weeks 1 through 8 of the 2023 season, Love threw just four touchdowns against seven interceptions while going 2-5.

However, he flipped the script during the second half of the season and cemented himself as the Packers’ franchise quarterback. Love emerged as statistically the best quarterback in the NFL from Week 9 onwards, throwing 12 touchdowns to just three interceptions, with the Packers going 7-3 and surprisingly clinching a playoff spot and winning a postseason game in the process.

Love attributes the key difference between him now compared to the start of the 2023 season as “settling in.”

”The difference, obviously, I think is just settling in,” says Love. “Understanding what I need to do to be successful out there on the field, and then going out there and making those plays. As a quarterback, there’s so much on the plate, so much going on.

“Every rep I get, the more I learn, the more information I’m able to store in my brain. I think all those experiences continue to help me grow and get better. Like I said before, being able to go out there and stack the days and, and be that consistent player day in and day out.”